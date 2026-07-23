Kalshi Promo Code for Twins vs. Guardians: Earn Up to $500 Trading Bonus for MLB Prediction Markets

Jose Ramirez's return to the Cleveland Guardians lineup creates the perfect opportunity to explore Kalshi promo code offers on Thursday, July 23. New users can claim up to $500 trading bonus when signing up with code SIBONUS and trading on the Twins vs. Guardians matchup. The seven-time All-Star third baseman is back after a five-week absence, and his presence could shift the momentum in Cleveland's division race. This welcome offer requires the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS at registration, making it an ideal time to join the prediction market and trade on this compelling divisional clash.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Twins vs. Guardians Trading

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks a variable bonus structure that rewards new traders immediately upon signup. After registering with the code and making an initial deposit of at least $25, you'll need to trade at least $25 in event contracts to unlock your bonus. The bonus itself ranges from $15 to $500 depending on your tier placement, with 70 percent of participants receiving $15, 24 percent receiving $35, 5 percent receiving $75, 0.65 percent receiving $100, and 0.35 percent receiving $500.

You can use your bonus credit to trade on the Twins vs. Guardians game or any other prediction market available on Kalshi's platform. Whether you predict Cleveland will win behind Ramirez's return or believe Minnesota will bounce back after Wednesday's loss, your trades count toward unlocking the bonus. The bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted, and you'll need to trade an amount equal to the bonus credit value before withdrawing any winnings. Here are the key terms and conditions:

Bonus credit value ranges from $15 to $500 based on tier placement

Initial deposit of $25 or more required

Trade at least $25 in event contracts to trigger the bonus

Bonus credit expires after seven days if unused

Available in all states except Nevada

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Bonus credit cannot be withdrawn directly but must be traded within Kalshi's platform

The Twins vs. Guardians matchup on Thursday presents an excellent entry point for your first trades. With Ramirez back in the lineup and the Guardians fighting to stay competitive in the AL Central, the game carries significant implications for both teams' playoff positioning. Your bonus credit can be applied to contracts predicting the game outcome, individual player performance, or any other available market on Kalshi.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus and Trade on Twins vs. Guardians

Claiming your bonus and starting to trade on the Twins vs. Guardians game takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started with your Kalshi account and unlock your welcome offer:

Sign up with the promo code: Visit Kalshi's website and click "Sign Up." Enter the code SIBONUS during registration to unlock the bonus offer. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Complete identity verification: Upload a government-issued ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. This Know Your Customer (KYC) process typically takes just a few minutes and ensures your account is secure and legitimate. Make your initial deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $25 to qualify for the bonus. Trade on Twins vs. Guardians: Browse Kalshi's available markets and select contracts related to the Twins vs. Guardians game. Trade at least $25 in contracts to trigger your bonus credit, regardless of whether those trades win or lose. Use your bonus credit: Once you've completed $25 in trades, your bonus credit will be granted. Use it within seven days to place additional trades on any Kalshi market. Withdraw your winnings: If your predictions prove accurate, click "Transfers" in your profile and select "Withdraw Funds." Choose your linked payment method and enter your withdrawal amount.

For more details on how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.

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