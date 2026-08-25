Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Get $35 Prediction Markets Bonus for College Football Week 0

Football season is finally here, and Tuesday, August 25 brings the perfect moment to jump into prediction market promos with Kalshi. The $35 bonus requires the Kalshi promo code SI35 at signup and a minimum $25 deposit. You'll trade at least $25 on College Football Week 0 matchups, MLB games, or WNBA contests to unlock your bonus, regardless of how your trades settle.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Week 0 Trading

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers straightforward value for new traders entering the platform during one of the year's biggest sports weekends. You deposit at least $10, enter code SI35 during registration, and complete $25 in trades within seven days to claim your $35 bonus . The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose, making it an excellent way to explore Kalshi's markets without pressure.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

You must be 18 years or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code SI35 during account registration

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account

Execute at least $25 in trades on any available markets within seven days

Your $35 bonus credit appears after you meet the trading requirement

Use your bonus funds within seven days or they expire

Picture this: You sign up on Tuesday and immediately trade $25 on the North Carolina versus TCU matchup in Dublin. Whether that trade settles in your favor or not, you'll receive your $35 bonus credit by Wednesday. If you trade $25 on the Astros versus Yankees game instead, the same bonus applies. The flexibility means you can explore multiple markets across college football, MLB, and WNBA while building your trading experience.

Steps to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code SI35 for Week 0

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Tuesday's slate of college football, baseball, and basketball action:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the signup page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to input the promo code SI35 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before you can trade. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details. This process typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. You'll want to deposit enough to cover your $25 trading requirement and explore additional markets. Place your first trade: Navigate to the college football, MLB, or WNBA markets and execute your first trade. You can trade $25 on a single event like the North Carolina versus TCU game, or spread your trades across multiple contests. Once your trades settle, your $35 bonus credit will appear in your account. Use your bonus funds: After your bonus posts, you have seven days to deploy those funds across any available prediction markets on Kalshi's platform.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see which platform suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.