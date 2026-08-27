Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Get $35 Prediction Markets Bonus for Rams vs. Chargers

The Rams and Chargers close out the preseason Thursday, August 27, and it's the perfect moment to jump into prediction market trading. A current Kalshi promo code gets you $35 in bonus trading credit when you deposit and trade just $25. You'll need to use code SI35 during registration to claim this offer, and you can put those funds toward trading outcomes on the Rams-Chargers game or any other event available on the platform. Check out other prediction market promos to compare your options before you sign up.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Rams vs. Chargers

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers straightforward terms: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades within seven days, and Kalshi credits $35 to your account. You can use that bonus on any market, including the Rams-Chargers preseason finale. The bonus itself expires seven days after it's credited, so you'll want to deploy it quickly across the platform's available contracts.

Here's what matters for the Rams-Chargers game specifically. If you trade $25 on a Rams victory, a Chargers victory, or any other outcome tied to Thursday's matchup, you'll unlock the bonus regardless of how that trade settles. Win or lose on your initial $25 trade, the $35 bonus arrives in your account. That gives you extra capital to explore other prediction markets beyond football, including politics, culture, and entertainment events.

Key terms to remember when claiming this offer include the following:

You must be 18 years or older and new to Kalshi to qualify.

Code SI35 is required during registration.

Identity verification through KYC is mandatory before trading.

Complete $25 in trades within seven days of signing up.

The $35 bonus must be used within seven days of being credited.

Your bonus trades on Rams-Chargers count toward the $25 settlement requirement.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code for the Rams-Chargers Game

Signing up and trading on Rams-Chargers is simple. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and start trading on Thursday's preseason matchup.

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SI35 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address to get started. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer process is standard across regulated trading platforms and typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, PayPal, or another supported payment method. Make sure you deposit enough to cover your $25 trade on the Rams-Chargers game. Trade on Rams-Chargers: Browse Kalshi's markets for the Thursday preseason game and place a $25 trade on any outcome you choose. Once that trade settles, your $35 bonus will be credited to your account. Explore other markets: Use your bonus to trade on additional prediction markets beyond the Rams-Chargers game, including politics, culture, and sports events.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.