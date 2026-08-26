Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Get $35 Trading Bonus for College Football Week 0, MLB, WNBA

College football is officially back, and Wednesday, August 26 brings the perfect moment to start trading on real-world events. Use the Kalshi promo code SI35 to claim $35 in bonus trading credit when you deposit at least $25. This welcome offer from the leading prediction market platform lets you trade on the biggest games of the weekend, including North Carolina versus TCU in Dublin, the Astros-Yankees matchup, and the Dodgers-Braves showdown.

You'll need to complete $25 in trades to unlock your bonus, and the code SI35 is required at registration. Whether you're backing the Valkyries-Sun WNBA game or diving into the college football slate, this prediction market promos offer gives you extra capital to explore Kalshi's full range of trading opportunities.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Works for College Football Week 0 Trading

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers a straightforward welcome bonus structure. You deposit a minimum of $10, enter the code SI35 during registration, and then complete $25 worth of trades within seven days. Once your trades settle, Kalshi credits $35 in bonus funds to your account, regardless of whether your trades win or lose. That bonus credit is yours to deploy across any available markets, including the college football games, MLB contests, or WNBA action happening on Wednesday, August 26.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 years or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify.

Code SI35 is required at registration.

Identity verification through KYC is mandatory.

Minimum deposit is $10; minimum trades to unlock the bonus total $25.

You have seven days from registration to complete your $25 in trades.

Bonus credit must be used within seven days of being awarded or it expires.

The bonus is awarded regardless of trade outcomes.

Let's say you trade $25 on the North Carolina-TCU game at noon ET and your prediction doesn't pan out. Your bonus still posts to your account. Alternatively, if you nail that trade and win, you keep those winnings plus receive your $35 bonus on top. Either way, you're building your Kalshi balance to explore other markets like the Dodgers-Braves matchup or the Astros-Yankees game later that evening.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Bonus and Start Trading

Claiming the SI35 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up, verify your identity, fund your account, and place your first trade on Wednesday's biggest games:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi registration page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure you input the promo code SI35 during this step to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires KYC verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically completes within minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Deposit enough to cover your $25 trading requirement and give yourself room to explore multiple markets. Place your first trade: Browse the available markets for Wednesday's games. You might trade on the North Carolina-TCU outcome, the Astros-Yankees result, or any other event on the board. Complete $25 worth of trades within seven days, and your $35 bonus will be credited once those trades settle. Use your bonus: After your bonus posts, deploy it across Kalshi's full marketplace. Trade on the Dodgers-Braves game, the Valkyries-Sun WNBA matchup, or any other real-world event contracts available on the platform.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction markets? Check out our detailed Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see which platform suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.