Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Get a $35 Trading Bonus With a $25 Trade on Broncos-Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes returns to the field Monday night after nine months of recovery, and the Kansas City Chiefs face a Denver Broncos team hungry for another statement victory. This is the perfect moment to jump into prediction market trading with a Kalshi promo code that gives you more than the competition. As of September 14, new traders can claim $35 in bonus trading credit using code SI35, which is 40% more than standard offers elsewhere. You'll need to enter code SI35 during registration and complete $25 in trades to unlock your bonus, giving you plenty of opportunity to trade on this AFC West showdown. Check out other prediction market promos to compare, but SI35 stands out for its superior value.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Monday Night Football

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days, and receive $35 in bonus credit. This bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Broncos-Chiefs matchup win or lose, so you're building your trading account either way. If you predict the Broncos' pass rush will record multiple sacks against Mahomes and that trade settles in your favor, your bonus credit remains intact for additional trades. Conversely, if you trade on a Chiefs offensive outcome and the Broncos' defense shuts it down, your bonus still credits to your account after you meet the $25 trading requirement.

Key terms to understand before you start trading on Monday's game include the following:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Code SI35 is required at registration

Identity verification through KYC is mandatory

Minimum $10 deposit required to begin trading

Complete $25 in trades within seven days of account creation

Your $35 bonus credits after trades settle, regardless of outcomes

Bonus credit expires seven days after being granted

The offer's 40% advantage over competing Kalshi promo codes makes SI35 the smarter choice for traders looking to maximize their welcome bonus. You'll have $35 to deploy across Kalshi's markets, including contracts tied to the Broncos-Chiefs game and countless other real-world events beyond sports.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Monday Night

Getting started with your SI35 bonus takes just a few minutes, and you can begin trading on the Broncos-Chiefs matchup immediately after verification. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and place your first trades on Monday's game:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to enter promo code SI35 during registration to activate your welcome bonus. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires KYC verification before trading. Submit a government-issued ID and a photo to confirm your identity. This process typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method, such as debit card or PayPal. You'll have immediate access to your wallet once the deposit processes. Place your first trades: Browse Kalshi's available markets and trade on Broncos-Chiefs outcomes. Complete $25 in trades by Monday night to unlock your $35 bonus. You might trade on whether Mahomes throws for over 250 yards, if the Broncos record more than three sacks, or any other available contract related to the game. Receive your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, your $35 bonus credit appears in your account. Use it to continue trading on additional Broncos-Chiefs markets or explore other prediction market opportunities.

Ready to start trading? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction markets.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.