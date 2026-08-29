Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Trade $25, Get $35 Bonus for North Carolina vs. TCU

College football's Week 0 kicks off with North Carolina and TCU squaring off in Dublin on Saturday, August 29, and it's the perfect moment to jump into Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a $35 trading bonus when they sign up with code SI35 and make an initial deposit of at least $25. You'll need to complete $25 in trades on Kalshi's prediction markets, including markets tied to this UNC-TCU matchup, to unlock your bonus. Check out other prediction market promos available today to maximize your trading opportunities.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Works for the UNC-TCU Game

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers straightforward value: deposit at least $10, trade $25 worth of contracts, and receive a $35 bonus credited to your account. This bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the North Carolina-TCU game settle in your favor or not. You must complete your $25 in trades within seven days of registration, and your bonus credit expires seven days after it's awarded, so timing matters when you're trading on this college football matchup.

Here are the key terms you need to know before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 years or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code SI35 during registration to activate the promotion

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your Kalshi account

Settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $35 bonus credit must be used within seven days of receipt

The bonus applies to all trades, including North Carolina-TCU predictions

Let's say you deposit $50 and immediately trade $25 on North Carolina to cover the spread against TCU. If that trade wins, you keep your winnings and receive your $35 bonus on top. If the trade loses, you still get your $35 bonus credited to your account, giving you additional capital to explore other prediction markets. Either way, you're building your Kalshi balance to trade on more college football games throughout the season.

Claiming Your Kalshi Bonus Before North Carolina Takes On TCU

Getting started with Kalshi and this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up, fund your account, and begin trading on the UNC-TCU game:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and residential address. Make sure you input promo code SI35 during registration to qualify for the $35 bonus. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and follow Kalshi's Know Your Customer verification process. This typically takes just a few minutes and is standard across regulated prediction markets. Fund your account: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like debit card or cryptocurrency. Deposit enough to cover your $25 trading requirement and have room to explore multiple markets. Place your first trade on UNC-TCU: Browse Kalshi's college football markets and find the North Carolina versus TCU contracts. Execute a $25 trade on the game outcome, and once it settles, your $35 bonus will be credited to your account. Use your bonus on additional markets: With your bonus now active, you can trade on other college football games, politics, culture, or any other prediction market available on Kalshi.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction platforms? Read our detailed Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see which platform suits your trading style best.

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