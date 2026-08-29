Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Trade $25, Get $35 for College Football Week 0

College football returns Friday, August 28, and the slate is stacked with marquee matchups. TCU takes on North Carolina in Dublin at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN, while No. 14 USC hosts San Jose State in Los Angeles. Whether you're eyeing the international spectacle or the ranked-team showdown, now is the perfect time to claim a Kalshi promo code and start trading on these games. New users can earn $35 when they trade $25 using code SI35. Check out other prediction market promos to maximize your welcome offer.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for College Football Week 0

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers a straightforward welcome bonus for new traders. You deposit at least $25, trade that amount on any available market (including College Football Week 0 games), and Kalshi credits your account with $35 once your trades settle. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose, so you keep the $35 even if your TCU-North Carolina prediction misses the mark.

Here are the key terms you need to know:

You must be 18 years or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify.

Enter code SI35 during registration to unlock the offer.

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID and selfie.

Deposit a minimum of $10 and trade at least $25 within seven days of signing up.

Your $35 bonus credit posts after your trades settle and expires seven days after being granted.

Use your bonus on any prediction market, including College Football Week 0 contests.

Imagine trading $25 on USC to cover against San Jose State. If your trade settles, you pocket the $35 bonus on top of any winnings from your prediction. If the Trojans fall short, you still receive the $35 bonus to deploy on Memphis-UNLV or another late-night Week 0 matchup at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Bonus for Week 0

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on College Football Week 0:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security number, and residential address. Make sure to input promo code SI35 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Verify your identity: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer (KYC) verification before you trade. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $25 to your Kalshi wallet using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. You'll have immediate access to deposit your funds and begin trading. Place your first trade: Browse College Football Week 0 markets and trade $25 on any game. Whether you pick TCU to win in Dublin or back No. 14 USC at home, your trade counts toward unlocking the $35 bonus. Receive your bonus: Once your trade settles, Kalshi credits your account with $35. You can then use this bonus on additional College Football Week 0 markets or any other available prediction market.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi stacks up against competitors? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.