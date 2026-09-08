Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Trade $25, Get $35 for NFL Week 1 Prediction Markets

The 2026 NFL season kicks off Wednesday night with Seattle hosting New England in a championship rematch, and it's the perfect time to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a welcome bonus by trading just $25 on any market, including the opening week's marquee matchups. The $35 bonus is available through September 8 when you use code SI35 during registration. Check out prediction market promos to compare all available offers before you sign up.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Works for Week 1 NFL Trading

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers straightforward value: deposit at least $25, complete $25 in trades within seven days, and receive a $35 bonus credited to your account. You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose, so you could trade on Seattle to cover against New England and still earn the full $35 bonus if the trade settles.

Key terms to understand before claiming your bonus include the following:

Code SI35 is required during registration to unlock the offer

Minimum deposit of $10 is required; at least $25 in trades must settle within seven days

Identity verification through KYC is mandatory, including government-issued ID submission

Bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted or it expires

The bonus is awarded regardless of trade outcomes

You can trade on any Week 1 NFL matchup, from Wednesday's Seattle-New England game through Monday's Denver-Kansas City primetime showdown

Imagine trading $25 on Buffalo to beat Houston on Sunday and losing that trade. You still receive your $35 bonus, which you can then use to trade on the Dallas-New York Giants game or any other available market. This structure lets you explore Kalshi's prediction markets without pressure on your initial trades.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Welcome Bonus Before Week 1 NFL

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Week 1 NFL games by September 8:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SI35 during registration. You'll provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and selfie through Kalshi's KYC process. This verification typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $25 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Your funds appear in your Kalshi wallet immediately. Place your first trade: Trade $25 or more on any Week 1 NFL outcome, whether it's Seattle's title defense against New England or any other matchup. Once your trade settles, your $35 bonus is credited automatically. Use your bonus: Apply your $35 bonus to additional trades on remaining Week 1 games or other prediction markets before the seven-day expiration.

For a deeper dive into how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.