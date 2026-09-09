Exclusive Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Trade $25 on Patriots-Seahawks, Get a $35 Prediction Market Bonus
The 2026 NFL season kicks off Wednesday night with the New England Patriots visiting the Seattle Seahawks at 8:20 PM ET, and it's the perfect moment to explore Kalshi promo code opportunities. New users can claim a $35 trading bonus when they trade at least $25 using the code SI35. This Wednesday, September 9 welcome offer lets you trade on the Patriots-Seahawks matchup while earning bonus funds through prediction market promos. The code is required to unlock your bonus.
*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.
How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Patriots vs Seahawks
The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers straightforward value for new traders. You deposit at least $10, trade $25 worth of contracts on any available market including the Patriots-Seahawks game, and Kalshi credits your account with $35 in bonus funds. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose, so you keep the $35 whether you correctly predict a Patriots victory or a Seahawks win.
Here are the key terms you need to know:
- You must be 18 years or older and new to Kalshi to qualify
- Enter code SI35 during registration
- Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID
- Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account
- Trade at least $25 in contracts within seven days of signing up
- Your $35 bonus posts after your trades settle and must be used within seven days
- The bonus applies to any market, including sports predictions like the Patriots-Seahawks game
Imagine trading $25 on whether the Seahawks cover the 3.5-point spread. If your prediction wins, you pocket your winnings plus keep the $35 bonus. If your prediction loses, you still receive the $35 bonus to trade on other events. This structure makes the offer valuable for exploring Kalshi's full range of prediction markets beyond just sports.
Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI35 for the Patriots-Seahawks Game
Getting started with your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on Wednesday's matchup:
- Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to input the promo code SI35 during registration to activate your welcome offer.
- Verify your identity: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before you can trade. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details. This process typically completes within minutes.
- Fund your account: Add at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Kalshi accepts debit cards, PayPal, and other payment options to make depositing straightforward.
- Place your first trade: Head to the Patriots-Seahawks market and trade at least $25 on any outcome. You could trade on the moneyline, spread, or total points. Once your trade settles, your $35 bonus appears in your account.
- Use your bonus: With $35 in bonus funds, you can explore additional markets across sports, politics, culture, and more. Remember to use your bonus within seven days before it expires.
Ready to dive deeper into prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.