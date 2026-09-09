The 2026 NFL season kicks off Wednesday night with the New England Patriots visiting the Seattle Seahawks at 8:20 PM ET, and it's the perfect moment to explore Kalshi promo code opportunities. New users can claim a $35 trading bonus when they trade at least $25 using the code SI35. This Wednesday, September 9 welcome offer lets you trade on the Patriots-Seahawks matchup while earning bonus funds through prediction market promos . The code is required to unlock your bonus.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Patriots vs Seahawks

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers straightforward value for new traders. You deposit at least $10, trade $25 worth of contracts on any available market including the Patriots-Seahawks game, and Kalshi credits your account with $35 in bonus funds. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose, so you keep the $35 whether you correctly predict a Patriots victory or a Seahawks win.

Here are the key terms you need to know:

You must be 18 years or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code SI35 during registration

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account

Trade at least $25 in contracts within seven days of signing up

Your $35 bonus posts after your trades settle and must be used within seven days

The bonus applies to any market, including sports predictions like the Patriots-Seahawks game

Imagine trading $25 on whether the Seahawks cover the 3.5-point spread. If your prediction wins, you pocket your winnings plus keep the $35 bonus. If your prediction loses, you still receive the $35 bonus to trade on other events. This structure makes the offer valuable for exploring Kalshi's full range of prediction markets beyond just sports.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI35 for the Patriots-Seahawks Game

Getting started with your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on Wednesday's matchup:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to input the promo code SI35 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Verify your identity: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before you can trade. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details. This process typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Kalshi accepts debit cards, PayPal, and other payment options to make depositing straightforward. Place your first trade: Head to the Patriots-Seahawks market and trade at least $25 on any outcome. You could trade on the moneyline, spread, or total points. Once your trade settles, your $35 bonus appears in your account. Use your bonus: With $35 in bonus funds, you can explore additional markets across sports, politics, culture, and more. Remember to use your bonus within seven days before it expires.

Ready to dive deeper into prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.