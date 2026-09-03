Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Trade $25 on Week 1 CFB for a $35 Trading Bonus

College football's opening week delivers 132 games across five days, and the Kalshi promo code SI35 lets you trade on all the action. You'll get a $35 bonus when you trade $25 on these matchups starting Thursday, September 3. This Kalshi promo code requires the code SI35 during registration and is available today for new traders looking to capitalize on prediction market promos .

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Week 1 College Football

The Kalshi promo code SI35 gives you a straightforward path to $35 in bonus trading funds. You'll deposit at least $25, then complete $25 in trades on any available markets, including the 132 Week 1 college football games. Your bonus arrives regardless of whether your trades win or lose, so you can use those funds to explore additional markets across sports, politics, and culture.

Here are the key terms you need to know when claiming this offer:

You must be 18 years or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code SI35 during registration

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account

Settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $35 bonus posts to your account after you meet the trading requirement

Use your bonus funds within seven days or they expire

The bonus applies regardless of trade outcomes

Let's say you trade $25 on Colorado visiting Georgia Tech in Thursday's prime-time opener. If your trade settles at a loss, you still receive your $35 bonus to deploy elsewhere. If it settles as a winner, you've already profited before your bonus even arrives. Either way, you're positioned to explore Week 1's deeper slate, from Clemson's road test at LSU on Saturday to Notre Dame facing Wisconsin at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Bonus for Week 1 College Football

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Week 1 college football:

Create your Kalshi account. Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and Social Security Number. Make sure you input the code SI35 during registration to qualify for the bonus. Complete identity verification. Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before you can trade. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details. Fund your account. Add at least $25 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like debit card or cryptocurrency. This ensures you have enough to complete your qualifying trades. Place your first trade on a Week 1 game. Browse the 132 available matchups and execute your first trade. You can trade on Colorado at Georgia Tech, Clemson at LSU, or any other Week 1 contest. Once you settle $25 in trades, your $35 bonus posts to your account. Use your bonus funds. After your bonus arrives, deploy those funds across any available Kalshi markets within the seven-day window.

Ready to dive deeper into prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.