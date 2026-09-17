Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Trade Lions vs Bills Thursday Night Football With a $35 Trading Bonus

Buffalo hosts Detroit in primetime Thursday night, and you can trade the action with a generous welcome offer. The Kalshi promo code SI35 unlocks $35 in bonus trading credit when you complete $25 in qualifying trades. That's 40% more than most competing Kalshi promo codes. As of Thursday, September 17, this welcome offer gives you extra capital to trade on the Lions-Bills matchup and explore other prediction market promos across sports and beyond.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Lions vs Bills

The Kalshi promo code SI35 is straightforward: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades within seven days, and Kalshi credits your account with $35 in bonus funds. You don't need your trades to win or lose in any particular way. Whether you predict the Lions pull off the upset or the Bills extend their dominance, your qualifying trades count toward unlocking the bonus. The bonus credit then becomes available for additional trades across Kalshi's marketplace.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter promo code SI35 during registration

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account

Settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $35 bonus credit arrives after you meet the trade requirement

Use your bonus credit within seven days or it expires

Picture this: You deposit $10, then trade $25 on whether Josh Allen throws over 2.5 touchdown passes against Detroit's secondary. If that trade settles, your $35 bonus arrives regardless of the outcome. You now have extra capital to trade on whether the Lions' running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushes for over 120 yards or explore markets beyond Thursday's game.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI35 for Thursday Night Football

Getting started with this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up, fund your account, and begin trading on the Lions-Bills game:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code SI35. This code is essential to unlock the $35 bonus. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires KYC verification, which means submitting a government-issued ID and confirming your personal details. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. You'll have immediate access to Kalshi's markets once your deposit clears. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's sports markets and trade on the Lions-Bills game. You might trade on the final score, individual player performance, or team statistics. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $35 bonus credit is unlocked. Use your bonus: After your bonus arrives, deploy it across any available markets on Kalshi within seven days before it expires.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.