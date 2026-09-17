Kalshi Promo Code Si35 Unlocks 40% More For a $35 Trading Bonus for Lions vs Bills

The Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills clash on Thursday, September 17 at 8:15 PM ET, and it's the perfect moment to claim a Kalshi promo code bonus. New users can register with code SI35 to receive $35 in bonus trading credit , which is 40% more than most competing offers. This welcome bonus requires a minimum $10 deposit and $25 in qualifying trades to unlock, regardless of whether those trades win or lose. You can use your bonus to trade on the Lions-Bills matchup or explore other prediction market promos available today.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Lions vs. Bills

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades within seven days, and receive a $35 bonus credited to your account. This bonus is 40% larger than the $25 standard offers you'll find through competing codes, giving you extra capital to explore Kalshi's prediction markets. The bonus applies regardless of your trade outcomes, meaning you earn the full $35 whether your Lions-Bills trades settle as winners or losers.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter promo code SI35 during registration

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account

Settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $35 bonus credit is awarded after qualifying trades settle

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

Imagine trading on whether Josh Allen throws over 2.5 touchdown passes in the Lions-Bills game. If you place a $25 trade and it settles, your $35 bonus immediately hits your account, giving you $35 more to trade on additional Lions-Bills markets or any other event available on Kalshi's platform.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI35 for the Lions-Bills Game

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your SI35 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on the Lions-Bills matchup:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to enter promo code SI35 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer (KYC) verification before you can trade. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. You'll have access to your funds immediately. Place your first trade on Lions-Bills: Browse Kalshi's markets and select a Lions-Bills contract. Place a trade worth at least $25 to qualify for your bonus. You might trade on the game winner, total points, or individual player performance. Receive your $35 bonus: Once your qualifying trade settles, your $35 bonus credit is added to your account within 24 hours. Use it to trade on more Lions-Bills markets or explore other prediction markets on the platform.

Ready to get started? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction market platforms.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.