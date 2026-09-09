Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Unlocks The Best $35 Prediction Market Promo for Week 1 NFL

The 2026 NFL season kicks off Wednesday night with a championship rematch between New England and Seattle, and you can trade on the action with a welcome offer from Kalshi. Use the Kalshi promo code SI35 to claim $35 in bonus trading credit when you deposit at least $25. Available as of Wednesday, September 9, this prediction market promos offer lets you trade on Week 1 matchups with bonus funds. The code SI35 is required to unlock this welcome offer.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Works for Week 1 NFL Trading

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers straightforward value for new traders entering the platform. You deposit a minimum of $25, complete $25 in trades on any available market, and Kalshi credits your account with $35 in bonus funds. Whether you're trading on the Patriots-Seahawks matchup or any other Week 1 game, your bonus applies regardless of how those trades settle.

Here are the key terms to understand before claiming your bonus:

You must be 18 years or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter promo code SI35 during registration

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit at least $10 and trade at least $25 within seven days of signing up

Your $35 bonus credit appears in your account after you meet the trading requirement

Use your bonus funds within seven days or they expire

The bonus applies whether your trades win or lose

For example, if you trade $25 on New England to cover against Seattle on Wednesday night and lose that trade, you still receive your $35 bonus. If you win that trade, your winnings plus the $35 bonus give you even more capital to explore other Week 1 markets like the 49ers-Rams matchup in Melbourne or the Bills-Texans game on Sunday.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Bonus for Week 1

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Week 1 NFL games:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter the promo code SI35 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details. This Know Your Customer process is standard across regulated trading platforms. Fund your account: Deposit at least $25 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Your funds appear immediately, allowing you to start trading. Place your first trade: Navigate to the Week 1 NFL markets and trade at least $25 on any available matchup. You can trade on the Patriots-Seahawks game Wednesday night or wait for Sunday's slate of games. Receive your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, Kalshi credits your account with $35 in bonus funds. Use these funds to trade on additional Week 1 games or explore other prediction markets.

Ready to dive deeper into prediction market trading? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against other platforms.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.