Kalshi Promo Code SI360: Get $60 Bonus for Steelers vs. Browns

The AFC North is as tight as it gets this season, with every team sitting at 2-1 heading into Thursday night. The Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a divisional matchup that will test Deshaun Watson and the home offense against a stout Steelers defense led by Aaron Rodgers. If you're looking to trade on this primetime showdown, now is the perfect time to claim a Kalshi promo code offer. Use code SI60 to unlock a $60 bonus that's more than most competing prediction market promos . This welcome offer is available as of October 1, giving you the opportunity to trade on Thursday's game with extra capital.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Works for Steelers vs. Browns

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers straightforward value for new traders. You'll deposit at least $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. The beauty of this offer is that your bonus arrives regardless of whether your trades on Thursday's Steelers-Browns matchup win or lose. For example, if you trade $25 on whether Watson throws over 2.5 touchdowns and that trade settles as a loss, you still unlock the full $60 reward.

Here are the key terms to understand before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code SI35 during registration

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit a minimum of $10

Settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of registration

Your $35 bonus credit arrives after you meet the trading requirement

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

The Steelers-Browns game on Thursday gives you the perfect opportunity to complete your qualifying trades. You could trade on Watson's passing yards, whether the Steelers cover the spread, or which team scores first. Once your $25 in trades settle, your $60 bonus hits your account and you can deploy it across any available markets on Kalshi's platform.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 for Thursday Night Football

Signing up and trading on the Steelers-Browns game takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus before Thursday's kickoff:

Register your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SI35 during registration. You'll provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Verify your identity: Submit a government-issued ID and complete Kalshi's Know Your Customer verification process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a debit card or cryptocurrency. Kalshi supports multiple payment methods for quick deposits. Place your first trade: Browse available markets for Thursday's Steelers-Browns game and place a trade. You could trade on Watson's performance, the Steelers' defense, or the final score. Complete $25 in trades: Once your trades settle and you've reached $25 in total trading volume, your bonus will be credited to your account within seven days. Use your bonus: Deploy your $60 bonus across any prediction market on Kalshi before the seven-day expiration window closes.

Ready to get started? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction markets.

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