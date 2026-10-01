Kalshi Promo Code SI60 for NFL Week 4 Awards a $60 Bonus For Your First $25 Trade

Week 4 NFL kicks off Thursday night with the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Cleveland Browns at 8:15 PM ET, and it's the perfect moment to claim a Kalshi promo code . New traders can use code SI60 to unlock $60 in bonus trading credit after completing just $25 in qualifying trades. As of Thursday, October 1, this Kalshi promo code offer gives you more bonus value than most competing prediction market promos available today. Start your trading journey by placing your first trades on the Steelers-Browns matchup or any other available market.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Week 4 NFL

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers straightforward terms designed for new traders. You'll deposit a minimum of $10, then complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days to unlock your $60 bonus. The beauty of this offer is that your bonus trades don't need to win for you to claim the reward, so you can trade on the Steelers-Browns game or any other market without worrying about outcomes.

Here are the key terms to understand before you claim this offer:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code SI60 during registration to activate the offer

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit at least $10 to fund your trading account

Settle $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $60 bonus credit appears in your account after you meet the trading requirement

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

Your bonus trades count toward the requirement regardless of whether they win or lose

For example, if you trade $25 on the Steelers to cover the spread against Cleveland, that trade counts toward your bonus requirement whether the Steelers win or lose. Once you complete that $25 in trades, Kalshi credits your account with $60 in bonus funds. You then have seven days to deploy that bonus across any available markets, including additional Week 4 NFL matchups like Buffalo versus New England or Kansas City against Las Vegas.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 for the Steelers-Browns Game

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on the Steelers-Browns game and beyond:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and Social Security Number. Make sure to enter promo code SI60 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires KYC verification before you can trade. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. You'll have immediate access to deposit funds and begin trading. Place your first trade: Head to the Week 4 NFL markets and place your first trade on the Steelers-Browns game or any other available market. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $60 bonus will be credited to your account. Use your bonus: After your bonus is credited, you have seven days to deploy it across Kalshi's full range of prediction markets, including additional NFL games, politics, culture, and more.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against the competition.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.