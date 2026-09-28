Kalshi Promo Code SI60: Get $60 Bonus for Eagles vs. Bears Prediction Markets
The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Eagles-Bears game win or lose, meaning you build your trading capital without worrying about outcomes on your initial positions. You must enter code SI60 during registration to qualify, and you have seven days from account creation to complete the $25 trading requirement.
Here are the key terms you should know before claiming this offer:
- You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify
- Enter promo code SI60 during registration
- Minimum deposit of $10 is required
- Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registration
- Your $60 bonus credits to your account after you meet the trading requirement
- Use your bonus within seven days or it expires
- The bonus applies to any available market, including Monday's Eagles-Bears game
- Account verification through KYC (Know Your Customer) is required
Let's say you deposit $35 and immediately trade $25 on whether the Eagles cover the spread against the Bears. If your trade loses, you still receive your $60 bonus, giving you $70 total to continue trading on other events. If your trade wins, you keep those winnings plus your $60 bonus, significantly boosting your trading capital for future positions on Kalshi's marketplace.
Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Before Monday Night Football
Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes, and you can be trading on the Eagles-Bears matchup by Monday evening. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and place your first trades on this pivotal NFC East showdown.
- Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SI60 during registration. You'll provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address to begin the process.
- Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires KYC verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This typically takes just a few minutes.
- Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Kalshi accepts debit cards, PayPal, and other payment options to get you trading quickly.
- Trade on Eagles-Bears: Browse Kalshi's available markets and place your first $25 in trades on Monday's game. You might trade on the final score, individual player performance, or team-specific outcomes.
- Receive your $60 bonus: Once your trades settle, your $60 bonus credits to your account within 24 hours. Use it immediately to explore additional markets before it expires in seven days.
Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against the competition.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.