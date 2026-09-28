Kalshi Promo Code SI60: Get $60 Bonus for Eagles vs. Bears Prediction Markets

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Eagles-Bears game win or lose, meaning you build your trading capital without worrying about outcomes on your initial positions. You must enter code SI60 during registration to qualify, and you have seven days from account creation to complete the $25 trading requirement.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter promo code SI60 during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 is required

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registration

Your $60 bonus credits to your account after you meet the trading requirement

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

The bonus applies to any available market, including Monday's Eagles-Bears game

Account verification through KYC (Know Your Customer) is required

Let's say you deposit $35 and immediately trade $25 on whether the Eagles cover the spread against the Bears. If your trade loses, you still receive your $60 bonus, giving you $70 total to continue trading on other events. If your trade wins, you keep those winnings plus your $60 bonus, significantly boosting your trading capital for future positions on Kalshi's marketplace.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Before Monday Night Football

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes, and you can be trading on the Eagles-Bears matchup by Monday evening. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and place your first trades on this pivotal NFC East showdown.

Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SI60 during registration. You'll provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address to begin the process. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires KYC verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Kalshi accepts debit cards, PayPal, and other payment options to get you trading quickly. Trade on Eagles-Bears: Browse Kalshi's available markets and place your first $25 in trades on Monday's game. You might trade on the final score, individual player performance, or team-specific outcomes. Receive your $60 bonus: Once your trades settle, your $60 bonus credits to your account within 24 hours. Use it immediately to explore additional markets before it expires in seven days.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against the competition.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.