Kalshi Promo Code SI60: Get $60 Bonus for NFL Sunday Prediction Markets

NFL Week 2 Sunday brings some of the most compelling matchups of the young season, and it's the perfect time to explore prediction markets on Kalshi. The Kalshi promo code SI60 unlocks $60 in bonus trading credit when you deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades. As of September 20, this offer represents one of the best prediction market promos available, giving you extra capital to trade on games like Bengals-Texans and Colts-Chiefs.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for NFL Week 2 Sunday

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers straightforward value for new traders entering the platform. You'll register with the code, verify your identity through standard Know Your Customer procedures, and deposit a minimum of $10 to activate your account. Once funded, you can immediately start trading on NFL Week 2 Sunday matchups, including the high-stakes Bengals-Texans showdown at 1 PM ET and the primetime Colts-Chiefs clash on Sunday Night Football.

To claim your $60 bonus, you must complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registration. The beauty of this offer is that your bonus applies regardless of whether your trades settle as winners or losers. If you trade $25 on the Bengals to beat the Texans and that trade wins, you still receive your full $60 bonus. Similarly, if that same trade loses, the bonus remains yours to deploy elsewhere on the platform.

Key terms include a seven-day window to complete qualifying trades and another seven days to use your bonus credit once awarded. You must be at least 18 years old and a new Kalshi user to qualify. The code SI60 must be entered during registration, and identity verification is mandatory before you can begin trading on any NFL Week 2 Sunday games or other prediction markets.

Claiming Your Kalshi Welcome Offer for NFL Week 2 Sunday

Getting started with your Kalshi welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to register, verify your account, and begin trading on NFL Week 2 Sunday:

Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SI60 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification by submitting a government-issued ID and a selfie through Kalshi's Know Your Customer process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account with at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. You'll have immediate access to your wallet. Place your first trade on any available market, including NFL Week 2 Sunday games. Trade at least $25 total within seven days to unlock your $60 bonus. Once your qualifying trades settle, your $60 bonus credit appears in your account within seven days. Use it to trade on additional NFL matchups or other prediction markets before the seven-day expiration.

For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.

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