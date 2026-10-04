Kalshi Promo Code SI60: Get $60 Prediction Markets Bonus for NFL Sunday 4PM Games

Sunday's NFL action features one of the season's most compelling matchups: the undefeated Chiefs and Raiders clash in an AFC West showdown that doubles as an early division measuring stick. If you're looking to trade on this marquee game, now is the perfect time to explore Kalshi promo codes. On October 4, new users can claim a $60 bonus when they use the Kalshi promo code SI60 during registration. You'll need to complete at least $25 in trades on the NFL Sunday 4PM Slate or any other available markets to unlock your full welcome bonus. Check out other prediction market promos to compare, but this offer stands out among the competition.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for NFL Sunday 4PM Slate

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. The beauty of this offer is that your bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Chiefs-Raiders game, Broncos-49ers matchup, or any other event win or lose. You could trade $25 on whether the Chiefs cover the spread against Las Vegas, and if that trade settles as a loss, you still unlock your full $60 bonus.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming this welcome offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code SI60 during registration to activate the offer

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Minimum deposit of $10 required to begin trading

Complete $25 in trades within seven days of account creation

Your $60 bonus credits to your account after qualifying trades settle

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

The bonus applies to any market, including the NFL Sunday 4PM Slate games

The offer's flexibility makes it ideal for Sunday's slate. Whether you want to trade on the Chiefs-Raiders matchup at 4:05 PM ET, the Broncos-49ers game, the Chargers-Seahawks desperation spot, or the Dolphins-Vikings early window, your $60 bonus can be deployed across any available contracts. If you trade $25 on the Chargers to score more than 16 points and that trade loses, you still receive your full $60 bonus to trade with afterward.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 for Sunday's Games

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your $60 bonus and begin trading on the NFL Sunday 4PM Slate:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SI60 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Verify your identity: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal information through Kalshi's Know Your Customer process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal. Kalshi supports multiple deposit options for convenience. Place your first trade: Browse the NFL Sunday 4PM Slate markets and place your first trade. You could trade on the Chiefs-Raiders outcome, the Broncos-49ers total, or any other available contract. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $60 bonus will be credited. Use your bonus: After your bonus credits, you have seven days to deploy it across any Kalshi markets. Trade on additional NFL games, politics, culture, or any other available events.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

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