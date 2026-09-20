Kalshi Promo Code SI60: Get Exclusive $60 Bonus for Cowboys vs. Texans Prediction Markets

The Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans square off Sunday, and there's no better time to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New traders can claim a $60 bonus when they sign up with code SI60 and complete $25 in trades by Sunday. This welcome offer gives you extra capital to trade on the Bengals-Texans matchup and explore prediction market promos across sports and beyond. The code is required to unlock this bonus, and the offer is available now through Sunday, September 20.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Bengals vs. Texans

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers a straightforward welcome bonus structure. You deposit at least $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Bengals-Texans game win or lose, giving you flexibility to explore the platform without pressure.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code SI60 during registration to activate the offer

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account

Settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $60 bonus credits to your account after you meet the trade requirement

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

Let's say you trade $25 on the Bengals to cover the spread against Houston. If your trade wins, you keep your winnings and the $60 bonus. If your trade loses, you still receive the full $60 bonus to use on other markets. This structure means you can test the platform and trade on Sunday's matchup with confidence.

Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati into this contest after throwing for 254 yards and one touchdown against Tampa Bay last week. The Bengals need to establish their passing game against Houston's elite pass rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. You can trade on whether Burrow throws multiple touchdowns, whether the Bengals cover the spread, or dozens of other outcomes related to this game.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Bengals vs. Texans

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on the Bengals-Texans game with your $60 bonus:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and Social Security Number. Make sure to enter promo code SI60 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and take a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer process is standard across regulated trading platforms and typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Kalshi accepts debit cards, PayPal, and other payment options to make funding simple. Place your first trade: Browse available markets and trade $25 or more on the Bengals-Texans game or any other available event. You can trade on the winner, the spread, total points, or player performance outcomes. Receive your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, your $60 bonus automatically credits to your account. Use it to continue trading on Sunday's game or explore other prediction markets.

Ready to get started? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction markets.

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