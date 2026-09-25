Kalshi Promo Code SI60: Lock In a $60 Bonus for Week 4 CFB With a $25 Trade

College football's Week 4 slate offers the perfect opportunity to explore prediction markets. With a $60 bonus available as of Friday, September 25, new traders can dive into markets surrounding marquee matchups like Texas at Tennessee and Clemson at California. Using the Kalshi promo code SI60, you'll unlock a welcome offer that lets you trade on these games while building your prediction market portfolio. Check out other prediction market promos to compare, but this bonus stands out for its value.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Understanding the Kalshi Promo Code for Week 4 College Football

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers a $60 trading bonus when you complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registration. This bonus is $10 more than most competing offers, giving you extra capital to explore markets across college football's biggest Week 4 games. You must be 18 or older, a new Kalshi user, and enter code SI60 during signup to qualify.

Here's how the bonus works in practice: Deposit at least $10, then place trades totaling $25 on any available markets, including college football outcomes. Whether your trades on Texas versus Tennessee or other Week 4 matchups settle as winners or losers, you'll receive your $60 bonus. The bonus credits to your account within seven days and must be used within that same window or it expires.

Key terms to remember include the following requirements:

You must enter promo code SI60 during registration

Minimum $10 deposit required

Complete $25 in trades within seven days to unlock the bonus

Bonus must be used within seven days of being credited

Identity verification through KYC is required

The bonus applies regardless of trade outcomes

Once you claim your bonus, you can use it to trade on any Kalshi market, including college football predictions for Week 4 games like Northwestern at Indiana or Army at Temple. The bonus gives you additional capital to explore markets beyond your initial deposit.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus for Week 4 College Football Trading

Claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes and positions you to trade on Week 4 college football by Friday, September 25. Follow these steps to get started:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi signup page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code SI60. Provide your Social Security Number and residential address as part of the registration process. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and take a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer process is standard across regulated trading platforms and typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Make sure you have enough to complete $25 in trades on Week 4 college football markets. Place your first trades: Browse available college football markets for Week 4 matchups and place trades totaling $25. You can trade on single games like Texas at Tennessee or build a portfolio across multiple contests. Receive your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus to your account. Use it within seven days to continue trading on college football or explore other prediction markets.

Ready to explore prediction markets during college football's biggest week? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.