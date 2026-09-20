Kalshi Promo Code SI60: NEW $60 Bonus for Commanders vs. Cowboys Prediction Markets

The Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys meet Sunday in a critical NFC East matchup, and you can trade on the outcome with a welcome offer from Kalshi. New users who sign up with the Kalshi promo code SI60 receive $60 in trading bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. The offer is available as of September 20, and you'll need to enter code SI60 during registration to claim it. Explore prediction market promos and start trading on this divisional showdown today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Commanders vs. Cowboys

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers straightforward terms that reward new traders. You deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades on any available market (including the Commanders-Cowboys game), and Kalshi credits your account with $60 in bonus funds. Whether your trades on the Commanders-Cowboys matchup settle as winners or losers, you still unlock the full bonus amount.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code SI60 during registration to activate the offer

Minimum deposit of $10 is required

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $60 bonus credits to your account after qualifying trades settle

You have seven days to use your bonus funds before they expire

The bonus applies regardless of whether your Commanders-Cowboys trades win or lose

Let's say you trade $25 on the Cowboys to cover the spread against Washington. If Dallas wins by more than the line, your trade profits and you still receive the full $60 bonus. If Washington pulls off the upset, your trade loses value, but you still get your $60 bonus to deploy on other markets.

Identity verification through KYC is required before you can trade. You'll submit a government-issued ID and complete standard verification checks, which typically take just a few minutes.

Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 for the Commanders-Cowboys Game

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few steps. Follow this process to start trading on Sunday's divisional matchup:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and personal information. During registration, enter promo code SI60 to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and follow Kalshi's KYC process. This typically completes within minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Trade on Commanders vs. Cowboys: Place trades totaling $25 or more on the Commanders-Cowboys game or any other available market. Your trades can target the winner, spread, total, or other outcomes. Unlock your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, Kalshi automatically credits your $60 bonus to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus: Deploy your $60 bonus on additional Commanders-Cowboys trades or explore other prediction markets before your seven-day bonus window closes.

Ready to trade? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction markets.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.