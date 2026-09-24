Kalshi Promo Code SI60: Trade $25, Get $60 for Falcons vs. Packers

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

The Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, and it's the perfect moment to claim a Kalshi promo code and start trading on the matchup. New users can register with code SI60 to unlock a $60 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. Available as of Thursday, September 24, this prediction market promos offer gives you extra capital to trade on game outcomes and other real-world events.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Works for Thursday Night Football

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers straightforward terms designed to get you trading immediately. You'll deposit at least $10, complete $25 worth of trades within seven days, and receive your $60 bonus regardless of whether those trades win or lose. The bonus credit lands in your account within seven days of meeting the trading requirement and remains valid for seven days after that.

Here's what makes this offer compelling for the Falcons-Packers game: You could trade on whether Michael Penix Jr. throws for over 250 yards in his return, if the Packers overcome their penalty issues, or which team scores first. Your $60 bonus applies to any available market on Kalshi, giving you flexibility across sports, politics, culture, and more. If you trade $25 on the Packers to win and they do, your winnings plus the bonus amplify your account balance. If that trade doesn't go your way, you still unlock the full $60 bonus.

Key terms to remember: You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify. Code SI60 is required during registration. Identity verification through KYC is mandatory and includes submitting a government-issued ID. The $25 in trades must settle within seven days, and your bonus expires if unused within seven days of being credited. Kalshi accepts multiple payment methods including debit cards and PayPal for deposits.

Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Before Thursday Night Football

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on the Falcons-Packers game by Thursday. Follow these steps to claim your $60 bonus:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SI60 during registration. You'll provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details through Kalshi's KYC process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using your preferred payment method. Kalshi supports debit cards, PayPal, and other options for quick deposits. Place your first trade: Browse available markets and trade $25 on the Falcons-Packers game or any other event. You could trade on Penix's passing yards, whether the Packers cover the spread, or total points scored. Unlock your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, your $60 bonus credit appears in your account within seven days and can be used across all Kalshi markets.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.