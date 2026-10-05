Kalshi Promo Code SI60: Trade $25, Get $60 for Falcons vs. Saints MNF Prediction Markets

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons square off Monday night in a game steeped in history and emotion. The Superdome will honor the 20th anniversary of its reopening after Hurricane Katrina with special performances and tributes to the 2006 team that sparked a city's recovery. For traders looking to capitalize on this marquee matchup, a Kalshi promo code offers an excellent opportunity to get started with $60 in bonus trading credit when you sign up before Monday, October 5. You'll need to use code SI60 during registration and complete at least $25 in trades to unlock your bonus. Explore prediction market promos and start trading on this historic Monday Night Football event.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Falcons vs. Saints

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades, and receive $60 in bonus credit. Your trades on the Falcons-Saints matchup count toward this $25 threshold, whether you predict Atlanta's high-powered rushing attack will dominate or bet on New Orleans' passing offense led by Tyler Shough and Chris Olave. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades settle as winners or losers, giving you flexibility to explore the platform's markets without pressure.

Here are the key terms you need to know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code SI60 during registration to activate the offer

Minimum deposit of $10 is required

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $60 bonus credit posts to your account after you meet the trading requirement

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

The bonus applies to any market on Kalshi, not just the Falcons-Saints game

Account verification is required before you can trade. You'll submit a government-issued ID and complete identity verification through Kalshi's standard Know Your Customer process. Once approved, you can fund your account and start trading on the Saints-Falcons matchup immediately. The platform supports multiple payment methods including debit cards and PayPal, making deposits quick and convenient.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 for Monday Night Football

Getting your $60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and start trading on the Falcons-Saints game:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SI60 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details through Kalshi's KYC process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. PayPal, debit cards, and other options are available for quick transfers. Place your first trade: Navigate to the Falcons-Saints market and place your first trade. You can predict the winner, bet on total points, or explore other available outcomes for Monday's matchup. Complete $25 in trades: Execute trades totaling at least $25 in value within seven days. Once settled, your $60 bonus credit automatically posts to your account. Use your bonus: Apply your $60 credit to additional trades on any Kalshi market before the seven-day expiration.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our detailed Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

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