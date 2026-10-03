Kalshi Promo Code SI60: Trade $25, Get $60 for Florida vs Missouri

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Florida and Missouri square off on Saturday, October 3, and it's the perfect time to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a $60 bonus when they trade at least $25 on the Gators-Tigers matchup and other events. You'll need to enter the code SI60 during registration to unlock this welcome offer. Check out prediction market promos to see how this stacks up against other current offers available today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Works for Florida vs Missouri

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers straightforward value for new traders. You deposit a minimum of $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days, and Kalshi credits your account with $60 in bonus funds. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Florida-Missouri game or other markets win or lose, so you can explore prediction markets without worrying about the outcome of your initial positions.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code SI60 during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 required

Complete $25 in trades within seven days to unlock the bonus

The $60 bonus credits to your account after you meet the trading requirement

Use your bonus funds within seven days or they expire

Your bonus applies to any available market, including the Florida-Missouri game

For example, if you deposit $10 and place a $25 trade predicting Florida to win the SEC championship race, you'll receive your $60 bonus once that trade settles. You can then use those bonus funds to trade on additional markets or place more bets on college football outcomes throughout the season.

How to Claim the SI60 Kalshi Promo Code for the Florida vs Missouri Game

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on the Florida-Missouri matchup at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 3:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code SI60. Provide your Social Security Number and residential address to complete registration. Verify your identity: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to complete the Know Your Customer verification process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $10 using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. You'll have immediate access to your funds. Place your first trade: Browse available markets and place a $25 trade on the Florida-Missouri game or any other event. Once your trade settles, your $60 bonus will be credited to your account. Use your bonus: Apply your bonus funds to additional trades on college football, politics, culture, or other available prediction markets within seven days.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform works best for your trading style.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.