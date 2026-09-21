Kalshi Promo Code SI60: Trade $25, Get $60 for Giants vs. Rams Prediction Markets

Monday Night Football brings the New York Giants to Los Angeles to face the Rams, and it's the perfect opportunity to explore prediction market promos . The Kalshi promo code SI60 unlocks a $60 bonus when you trade $25 on the platform. As of Monday, September 21, this welcome offer gives you extra capital to trade on the Giants-Rams matchup and beyond.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Works for Giants vs. Rams

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers straightforward value: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. Whether your trades on the Giants-Rams game settle as winners or losers, you still unlock the full bonus amount. This means you could trade $25 on whether the Rams bounce back from their Week 1 loss or predict the Giants' offensive momentum continues, and the bonus arrives regardless of the outcome.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code SI60 during registration

Minimum $10 deposit required

Complete $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

$60 bonus credited after qualifying trades settle

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

The bonus applies to any market on Kalshi, including sports events like Monday's Giants-Rams game

Picture this: You deposit $10, trade $25 on the Rams to cover the spread against the Giants, and that trade settles. Your $60 bonus arrives in your account, giving you $60 additional capital to explore other prediction markets or place more trades on upcoming NFL games. The bonus works the same way if your initial trade loses, so you're building your trading power either way.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Bonus for Monday Night Football

Claiming the SI60 bonus takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on the Giants-Rams game in no time. Follow these steps to get started:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code SI60 during registration. This code is required to unlock the welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, which includes submitting a government-issued ID and confirming your personal information. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. You'll have immediate access to your funds. Place your first trade: Navigate to the Giants-Rams market or any other available prediction market. Complete $25 in trades to trigger your bonus. You can do this in a single trade or spread it across multiple trades. Receive your $60 bonus: Once your qualifying trades settle, your $60 bonus is credited to your account within 24 hours. You then have seven days to use it before it expires.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our detailed Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see why traders choose Kalshi for their prediction market activity.

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