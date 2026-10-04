Kalshi Promo Code SI60: Trade $25, Get $60 for Lions vs. Panthers Prediction Markets

The Detroit Lions head to Charlotte on Sunday night for a prime-time matchup against the Carolina Panthers, and it's the perfect moment to explore prediction market promos on Kalshi. New users can claim a $60 bonus this Sunday, October 5, by using the Kalshi promo code SI60 during registration. You'll need to complete at least $25 in trades to unlock your bonus, and you can use those trades to predict outcomes on the Lions-Panthers game or any other available markets.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Works for Lions vs. Panthers

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. This bonus is $10 higher than most competing prediction market offers, giving you extra trading power for the Lions-Panthers showdown or any other event on the platform.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming your bonus:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code SI60 during registration to activate the offer

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to begin trading

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $60 bonus credits to your account once you meet the trade requirement

You have seven days to use your bonus credit before it expires

Your bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose

Identity verification through KYC is required before trading

Let's say you use your initial deposit to trade on the Lions-Panthers game. If you predict the Lions will cover the spread and place a $25 trade, that trade counts toward your bonus requirement. Whether your prediction proves correct or incorrect, you'll still unlock your full $60 bonus once the trade settles. You can then use that $60 to explore other markets on Kalshi, from politics to entertainment to additional sports events.

The bonus must be used within seven days of being credited, so plan your trading strategy accordingly. After you claim your $60 bonus, you'll have full access to Kalshi's marketplace of real-world event contracts, allowing you to trade on outcomes beyond the Lions-Panthers matchup.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Bonus Before Lions vs. Panthers

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your $60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on the Lions-Panthers game this Sunday:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to enter the promo code SI60 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer (KYC) verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Once verified, deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Kalshi accepts debit cards, PayPal, and other payment options to make funding your account simple. Place your first trade: Browse available markets and place your first trade on the Lions-Panthers game or any other event. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $60 bonus will be credited to your account. Use your bonus: After your bonus is credited, you can deploy those funds across any available prediction markets on Kalshi. Remember that your bonus expires after seven days, so use it within that window.

Ready to explore prediction markets? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against other platforms.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.