The National League Division Series reaches a critical juncture on Tuesday, October 6, with the Dodgers facing the Braves in Atlanta while the Brewers look to sweep the Padres in Milwaukee. If you're looking to trade on these high-stakes matchups, now is the perfect time to claim a Kalshi promo code offer. New users can earn $60 in bonus trading credit when they use code SI60 during registration and complete $25 in qualifying trades on these NLDS games.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Kalshi Promo Code SI60: Trade $25, Get $60 for NLDS Games

The NLDS matchups on Tuesday offer compelling trading opportunities, and Kalshi makes it easy to get started with a Kalshi promo code that delivers more value than competing offers. You'll need to enter code SI60 at signup, deposit at least $10, and complete $25 in trades to unlock your $60 bonus. The bonus credit applies to any market on Kalshi's platform, including the Dodgers-Braves and Brewers-Padres contests happening Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer. You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify. The code SI60 is required during registration, and identity verification through KYC is mandatory. You'll deposit a minimum of $10 and complete at least $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of signing up. Once your trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus to your account within seven days, regardless of whether your trades win or lose.

The terms matter, so pay attention to the details. Your bonus credit expires seven days after being granted, so use it quickly on additional NLDS trades or other prediction markets. You can trade on the Dodgers-Braves matchup where Chris Sale faces Yoshinobu Yamamoto, or the Brewers-Padres game where Dustin May takes the mound against Nick Pivetta. If you trade $25 on a Dodgers victory and they win, your trade profits plus your $60 bonus give you substantial capital for future trades. If the Dodgers lose that trade, you still receive your full $60 bonus when you meet the qualifying threshold.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 for Tuesday's NLDS Action

Claiming your bonus is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on the Dodgers-Braves and Brewers-Padres games:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's signup page and enter your email, mobile number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to enter promo code SI60 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires KYC verification before trading. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Deposit enough to cover your $25 qualifying trades on Tuesday's NLDS games. Place your first trades: Navigate to the Dodgers-Braves or Brewers-Padres markets and execute $25 in trades. You can trade on game outcomes, run totals, or other available contracts tied to these matchups. Receive your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, Kalshi automatically credits your $60 bonus to your account. Use it on additional NLDS trades or explore other prediction markets.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how Kalshi stacks up against the competition.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



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