Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Earn up to $500 Bonus for Lions vs. Bengals, NFL Preseason

The Lions and Bengals square off Thursday night in Cincinnati, and it's the perfect moment to explore prediction market trading with a welcome offer. New users can claim a Kalshi promo code on Thursday, August 13 and earn up to $500 trading bonus to trade on this preseason opener. You'll need the code SIBONUS to unlock the offer, and you can explore prediction market promos to see what else is available.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Lions vs. Bengals

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a welcome bonus when you sign up and meet the trading requirements. You must be at least 18 years old and new to Kalshi to qualify for this offer. The bonus structure rewards you for completing trades, regardless of whether those trades settle in your favor or against you.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this bonus:

Enter the code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer

Deposit a minimum of $10 to fund your account

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your bonus credit will be awarded after you meet the trading threshold

You must use any bonus credit within seven days of receiving it, or it expires

Bonus amounts vary and are awarded at Kalshi's discretion; only select users receive the maximum $500

The bonus applies regardless of your trade outcomes

For Lions vs. Bengals, you could place your qualifying trades on game outcomes, player performance metrics, or any other available markets on the platform. If you trade $25 on whether Detroit's backup quarterback completes a certain number of passes and that trade settles, you'll unlock your bonus. Alternatively, if you trade on Cincinnati's defensive performance and that trade doesn't settle in your favor, you still qualify for the bonus!

The key is completing $25 in settled trades within the seven-day window. After that, your bonus funds arrive in your account and you can deploy them across Kalshi's full marketplace of real-world event contracts.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Lions vs. Bengals

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on Thursday's preseason game:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. During registration, input the promo code SIBONUS to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer (KYC) verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID like a driver's license or passport, and confirm your date of birth and address. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method such as a debit card or PayPal. Deposit enough to cover your $25 trading requirement and any additional trades you want to place on Lions vs. Bengals. Place your first trades: Browse Kalshi's available markets and place trades on the Lions-Bengals game or any other event. Once your trades settle and you've completed $25 in total trading volume, your bonus will be credited to your account within seven days. Use your bonus: After your bonus arrives, you have seven days to deploy those funds across any available prediction markets on Kalshi's platform.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our detailed Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.