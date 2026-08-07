Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Earn up to $500 Bonus for MLB & WNBA Games
Friday, August 7 brings a loaded slate of MLB and WNBA action, and it's the perfect opportunity to jump into prediction market trading with Kalshi. New users can claim a up to $500 trading bonus using the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS. You'll need to make an initial deposit and complete qualifying trades on the evening's matchups to unlock your bonus. Check out other prediction market promos available today, but this offer is live as of Friday, August 7.
How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Friday's MLB and WNBA Slate
The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a welcome bonus that rewards you for trading, regardless of whether your predictions hit or miss. You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify. Enter the code during registration, complete identity verification, and deposit at least $10 to get started.
Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:
- Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registering to unlock your bonus
- Your bonus amount is random and awarded at Kalshi's discretion; only select users receive the full $500
- Bonus funds are credited regardless of trade outcomes
- You must use bonus credit within seven days of receiving it, or it expires
- The bonus applies to any available market, including Friday's MLB games like Braves-Yankees and Dodgers-Diamondbacks, plus WNBA matchups like Mercury-Sun and Dream-Mystics
If you trade $25 on the Braves-Yankees game and your prediction loses, you still receive your bonus. If your prediction wins, you keep those winnings plus your bonus. The bonus structure makes it simple to explore Kalshi's prediction markets without worrying about your initial trades determining your welcome reward.
Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus for Friday's Games
Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on Friday's MLB and WNBA action:
- Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address.
- Verify your identity: Complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) verification by submitting a government-issued ID and confirming your personal details. This process typically takes just a few minutes.
- Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Make sure you deposit enough to complete $25 in trades.
- Place your first trade: Navigate to Friday's markets and select a game like Astros-Padres or Rays-Mariners. Execute a trade worth at least $25 to qualify for your bonus.
- Receive your bonus: Once your trade settles, Kalshi credits your bonus to your account. You can then use those funds to explore additional markets throughout the evening.
For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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