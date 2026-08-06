Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Earn up to $500 Bonus for Panthers vs. Cardinals
The Hall of Fame Game brings football back to Canton on Thursday, August 6, and it's the perfect moment to explore Kalshi promo code opportunities. New traders can claim up to $500 trading bonus using code SIBONUS when they sign up today. You'll need to complete at least $25 in trades to unlock your bonus, and the Panthers versus Cardinals matchup gives you an ideal event to place your first trades. Check out other prediction market promos available now.
How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Panthers vs. Cardinals
The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a welcome bonus that rewards you for trading, regardless of whether your predictions win or lose. After you deposit at least $10 and complete $25 worth of trades on any available markets, including the Panthers-Cardinals game, Kalshi credits your bonus to your account. You must settle your $25 in trades within seven days of registration to qualify.
Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:
- You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify
- Enter code SIBONUS during registration
- Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID
- Deposit at least $10 to your account
- Trade at least $25 worth of contracts within seven days
- Your bonus is awarded regardless of trade outcomes
- Bonus amounts are random; only select users receive the full $500
- Use your bonus within seven days or it expires
Imagine trading $25 on whether the Cardinals' rookie quarterback Carson Beck throws more than two touchdown passes in the Hall of Fame Game. If you predict correctly, you win that trade and keep your earnings. If your prediction misses, you still receive your bonus because Kalshi awards it based on trading activity, not accuracy. Either way, you unlock additional funds to explore other prediction markets beyond sports.
Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Panthers vs. Cardinals
Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes, and you can be trading on the Panthers-Cardinals game by Thursday night. Follow these steps to claim your bonus:
- Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. You'll provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address.
- Verify your identity: Submit a government-issued ID and complete Kalshi's Know Your Customer verification process. This standard step ensures compliance with financial regulations.
- Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Make sure you deposit enough to cover at least $25 in trades.
- Place your first trades: Browse Kalshi's markets and trade on the Panthers-Cardinals game or any other available event. Once you settle $25 worth of trades, your bonus is credited to your account.
- Use your bonus: After your bonus posts, you have seven days to deploy it across any prediction markets on the platform.
Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.