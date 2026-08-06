Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Earn up to $500 Bonus for Panthers vs. Cardinals

The Hall of Fame Game brings football back to Canton on Thursday, August 6, and it's the perfect moment to explore Kalshi promo code opportunities. New traders can claim up to $500 trading bonus using code SIBONUS when they sign up today. You'll need to complete at least $25 in trades to unlock your bonus, and the Panthers versus Cardinals matchup gives you an ideal event to place your first trades. Check out other prediction market promos available now.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Panthers vs. Cardinals

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a welcome bonus that rewards you for trading, regardless of whether your predictions win or lose. After you deposit at least $10 and complete $25 worth of trades on any available markets, including the Panthers-Cardinals game, Kalshi credits your bonus to your account. You must settle your $25 in trades within seven days of registration to qualify.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code SIBONUS during registration

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit at least $10 to your account

Trade at least $25 worth of contracts within seven days

Your bonus is awarded regardless of trade outcomes

Bonus amounts are random; only select users receive the full $500

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

Imagine trading $25 on whether the Cardinals' rookie quarterback Carson Beck throws more than two touchdown passes in the Hall of Fame Game. If you predict correctly, you win that trade and keep your earnings. If your prediction misses, you still receive your bonus because Kalshi awards it based on trading activity, not accuracy. Either way, you unlock additional funds to explore other prediction markets beyond sports.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Panthers vs. Cardinals

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes, and you can be trading on the Panthers-Cardinals game by Thursday night. Follow these steps to claim your bonus:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. You'll provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Verify your identity: Submit a government-issued ID and complete Kalshi's Know Your Customer verification process. This standard step ensures compliance with financial regulations. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Make sure you deposit enough to cover at least $25 in trades. Place your first trades: Browse Kalshi's markets and trade on the Panthers-Cardinals game or any other available event. Once you settle $25 worth of trades, your bonus is credited to your account. Use your bonus: After your bonus posts, you have seven days to deploy it across any prediction markets on the platform.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.