Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Get up to $500 Bonus for Dodgers vs. Phillies, MLB Prediction Markets

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies square off Wednesday in a winner-take-all matchup, and you can trade on the outcome using a Kalshi promo code. New users who sign up with code SIBONUS can earn up to $500 trading bonus to place predictions on this pivotal game. The offer is available as of Wednesday, July 22, making it the perfect time to join one of the country's leading prediction market promos and start trading before first pitch.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for the Dodgers-Phillies Game

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks a variable bonus that ranges from $15 to $500, depending on your tier. You'll need to make an initial deposit of at least $25 and complete $25 in trades on any Kalshi market, including this Wednesday's Dodgers-Phillies contest. The bonus credits are awarded regardless of whether your trades win or lose, meaning you can trade on the Dodgers to win the series or the Phillies to pull off the upset without affecting your bonus eligibility.

Here's what you need to know about the offer's structure and terms. The bonus distribution breaks down as follows: 70 percent of participants receive $15, 24 percent receive $35, 5 percent receive $75, 0.65 percent receive $100, and 0.35 percent receive $500. Once you complete your $25 in trades, the bonus credit is applied to your account immediately. However, bonus credits must be used within seven days of being granted, or they expire and are forfeited. The code SIBONUS is required at signup to claim this offer, and you must be physically present in an eligible location (all states except Nevada).

The Dodgers and Phillies have delivered compelling baseball through two games, with Los Angeles escaping a chaotic ninth inning Tuesday to even the series at one game apiece. You can trade on whether the Dodgers' momentum carries them to victory or if the Phillies bounce back behind Aaron Nola's recent improvement. Your bonus credit can be applied to any prediction on this decisive matchup, giving you a real stake in the outcome.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Wednesday's Game

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on the Dodgers-Phillies game:

Sign up with the promo code. Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and location. You'll need to verify your identity with a government ID or passport and a selfie holding that ID. Make your deposit. Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $25 to qualify for the bonus. Trade on the Dodgers-Phillies game. Browse Kalshi's markets and select the Dodgers-Phillies contract. Complete at least $25 in trades on this game or any other available market. Your bonus credit will be awarded immediately after you hit that trading threshold. Use your bonus within seven days. Your bonus credit must be applied to trades within seven days of being granted. After that window closes, any unused bonus credit expires. Withdraw your winnings. If your predictions prove accurate, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds." Choose your linked payment method and enter your withdrawal amount.

For a deeper dive into how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

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