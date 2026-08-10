Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Get up to $500 Bonus for MLB & WNBA Games

Monday's MLB and WNBA slate offers the perfect opportunity to explore prediction market trading. The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks up to $500 trading bonus for new users on August 10. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration and complete $25 in trades to qualify. Check out other prediction market promos available today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Monday's MLB and WNBA Games

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a welcome bonus that rewards your first trades on real-world events. You'll deposit at least $25, then complete $25 in trades within seven days to unlock your bonus. The bonus amount varies and is awarded at Kalshi's discretion, with select new users receiving the full $500.

Monday's slate gives you plenty of trading targets. You could trade on Red Sox-Blue Jays in the AL East, Mets-Braves in the NL East, or the late-window matchup between Brewers-Padres. The WNBA's Sky-Storm game provides another option for your qualifying trades. Whether your trades settle as winners or losers, your bonus is awarded regardless of the outcome.

Key terms to remember: You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify. Code SIBONUS is required at registration. Your $25 in trades must settle within seven days of account creation. Any bonus credit expires seven days after being granted, so use it promptly on additional markets.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS for Monday's Games

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and trade on Monday's MLB and WNBA action:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. You'll provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before trading. Submit a government-issued ID and follow the verification process to confirm your identity. Fund your account: Deposit at least $25 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Make sure you deposit enough to complete your qualifying trades. Place your first trades: Trade on Monday's games, such as Red Sox-Blue Jays or Sky-Storm. Once you complete $25 in settled trades, your bonus will be credited to your account within seven days. Use your bonus: After your bonus posts, you can deploy it across Kalshi's full marketplace of prediction markets, including additional sports events, politics, and culture outcomes.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown of features and trading options.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.