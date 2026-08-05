Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Get up to $500 Bonus for MLB & WNBA Trading
How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Wednesday's MLB and WNBA Action
The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a welcome bonus that you can use across any available markets on the platform. You must be at least 18 years old and a new user to qualify, and you'll need to deposit a minimum of $10 to get started. Once you complete $25 in settled trades, Kalshi credits your bonus to your account, regardless of whether those trades win or lose.
Here are the key terms to keep in mind when claiming your bonus:
- You must enter the code SIBONUS during registration to qualify
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required to fund your account
- You must complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up
- Your bonus is awarded regardless of trade outcomes
- Bonus amounts are random and determined at Kalshi's discretion; only a small number of users receive the full $500
- Any bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted or it expires
- Account registration and identity verification through KYC are required before trading
Imagine placing a $25 trade on the Dodgers-Cubs matchup at Wrigley Field. If your prediction wins, you keep your winnings and your bonus funds. If it loses, you still receive your bonus credit to use on other markets like the Storm-Liberty WNBA game or any other available event contracts.
Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Wednesday's Games
Getting started with your Kalshi account takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on Wednesday's slate:
- Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. You'll provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address.
- Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and follow Kalshi's Know Your Customer (KYC) process to verify your identity. This is standard for regulated prediction markets.
- Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Make sure you deposit enough to complete $25 in trades.
- Place your first trade: Browse Wednesday's markets and select a game like Blue Jays-Astros or Storm-Liberty. Execute your first $25 trade and watch it settle.
- Receive your bonus: Once your trades settle, Kalshi credits your bonus to your account within the specified timeframe. Use it to explore additional markets across sports, politics, culture, and more.
Ready to dive deeper into how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our detailed Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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