Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Get up to $500 Bonus When You Trade MLB on Monday, July 27

Monday, July 27 brings a full slate of Major League Baseball action, and the up to $500 trading bonus from Kalshi makes it the perfect time to start trading. You'll need the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS to unlock this offer. With 12 games spanning from early afternoon in Texas to late-night finishes on the West Coast, there's plenty of opportunity to explore prediction market promos while trading on matchups like Phillies-Marlins, Braves-Mets, and Astros-Angels. Sign up today and deposit at least $25 to get started.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Monday's MLB Action

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a variable bonus that rewards new traders with up to $500 in trading credit. When you register with the code and make an initial deposit of $25 or more, you unlock the bonus opportunity. The key is simple: trade at least $25 in event contracts, and your bonus credit posts regardless of whether those trades win or lose.

Here's what the bonus structure looks like. Seventy percent of participants receive $15, 24 percent receive $35, 5 percent receive $75, 0.65 percent receive $100, and 0.35 percent receive $500. You won't know which tier you'll land in until you claim the offer, but every new user gets something. Once credited, your bonus must be used within 7 days or it expires, so plan to trade on Monday's slate or the games that follow shortly after.

The terms are straightforward. You must be physically present in an eligible state (Nevada is excluded), provide a government ID or passport with a matching selfie, and complete your $25 in trades to trigger the bonus. Whether you're trading on the Yankees-White Sox matchup or waiting for the late-night Brewers-Giants game, every dollar you trade counts toward unlocking your reward. The bonus credit itself cannot be withdrawn; it must be used to place additional trades within Kalshi's platform.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus and Start Trading MLB Markets

Claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and start trading on Monday's baseball slate:

Sign up and verify: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your date of birth, phone number, location, and any requested identification documents like a driver's license or passport. Include a selfie holding your ID to complete the verification process. Deposit funds: Once verified, click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet. Select your preferred payment method and deposit at least $25 to qualify for the bonus. Trade on MLB markets: Browse Kalshi's available prediction markets and select games from Monday's slate. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Your trades don't need to win; the bonus credits once you hit the $25 trading threshold. Use your bonus: Your bonus credit will be applied to your account within 7 days. Use it to place additional trades on upcoming games or other prediction markets available on the platform. Withdraw winnings: If your trades profit, go to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds." Choose your linked payment method and enter your withdrawal amount.

Before committing to trades, Kalshi allows you to browse its platform without registering. This gives you a chance to explore Monday's MLB markets and understand how prediction trading works. Once you're ready, enter the code SIBONUS and claim your bonus. For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.