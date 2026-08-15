Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Trade $20, Get $20 Bonus for UFC 330

UFC 330 brings championship-level intrigue to Philadelphia on Saturday, August 15, and Kalshi lets you trade on the action with a welcome offer. Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS to claim a $20 bonus when you deposit and trade at least $20. The code is required to unlock this offer, and it's one of the best prediction market promos available right now. You can apply your bonus toward trading on the Makhachev-Garry main event or any other market on the platform.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for UFC 330

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value: deposit $20, trade $20 worth of contracts, and Kalshi credits your account with a $20 bonus. You must be 18 or older and a new user to qualify. The code is mandatory during registration, and you'll need to complete identity verification before you can fund your account and start trading.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming your bonus:

Minimum deposit of $20 required to qualify

You must complete $20 in trades within seven days of registration

Bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted or it expires

The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on UFC 330 settle as winners or losers

Identity verification includes submitting a government-issued ID and a selfie through KYC verification

Bonus funds can be used across all available prediction markets on the platform

Let's say you deposit $20 and immediately trade it on Islam Makhachev to win the welterweight title fight against Ian Machado Garry. If Makhachev wins, your trade settles profitably and you keep those winnings. If Garry pulls the upset, your trade loses, but you still receive your $20 bonus credit because the bonus is awarded regardless of trade outcomes. You then have seven days to deploy that bonus on other markets, whether you're trading on UFC outcomes, politics, culture, or any other event available on Kalshi.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus for UFC 330

Claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up, verify your identity, fund your account, and start trading on UFC 330:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. You'll provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer process is standard across regulated trading platforms and typically takes just a few minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $20 to your account using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Your funds appear immediately, and you're ready to trade. Place your first trade: Navigate to UFC 330 markets and execute a trade worth at least $20. This could be a single $20 trade on Makhachev to win, or multiple smaller trades that add up to $20. Receive your bonus: Once your trade settles, Kalshi credits your $20 bonus to your account. You now have seven days to use it on any available market.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our detailed Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.