Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Trade $20, Get $20 for MLB & WNBA Predictions on Monday

Monday's sports slate offers plenty of trading opportunities, and the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS lets you claim a $20 bonus when you trade $20. The offer is available as of Monday, August 17, and you can use it to trade on any of the day's 11 MLB games or the late WNBA matchup. Check out other prediction market promos to compare offers before you sign up.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Monday's MLB and WNBA Games

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $20, trade at least $20 on any available market, and you'll receive a $20 bonus. You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify. The code is required during registration, so enter SIBONUS when you create your account.

Here are the key terms you need to know:

Minimum deposit of $20 is required to participate

You must complete at least $20 in trades within seven days of registering

The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on Monday's Cardinals-Reds doubleheader, Padres-Mets, Braves-Twins, or Wings-Valkyries game win or lose

Your bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted

Account registration and identity verification are required

Let's say you trade $20 on the Dodgers-Rockies matchup at Coors Field. If your prediction wins, you keep your winnings plus the $20 bonus. If your trade loses, you still receive the $20 bonus to use on other markets. The bonus applies to any outcome, making it a straightforward way to explore Kalshi's prediction markets without worrying about your initial trade results.

Claiming Your Kalshi Welcome Offer for Monday's Slate

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Monday's MLB and WNBA games:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. You'll provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Verify your identity: Complete the Know Your Customer verification process by submitting a government-issued ID and confirming your personal information. This is standard for regulated trading platforms. Deposit funds: Add at least $20 to your account using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Your funds will be available immediately for trading. Place your first trade: Navigate to Monday's games and select a market. Trade at least $20 on any matchup, whether it's the Cardinals-Reds doubleheader, Padres-Mets, Braves-Twins, White Sox-Cubs, Marlins-Phillies, Dodgers-Rockies, or Wings-Valkyries. Claim your bonus: Once your trade settles, your $20 bonus will be credited to your account within seven days. Use it to explore additional markets or trade on future events.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.