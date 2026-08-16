Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Trade $20, Get $20 for UFC 330 Makhachev vs. Machado Garry
Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry will square off at UFC 330 on Saturday, August 15, and you can trade on the outcome using a Kalshi promo code. New users who sign up before the fight can claim a $20 bonus by trading at least $20 on this championship bout or other events. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration to unlock this offer from prediction market promos.
How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for UFC 330
The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $20, complete $20 in trades, and receive a $20 bonus. Your trades can target UFC 330 outcomes like Makhachev's wrestling dominance or Machado Garry's striking precision. If you predict Makhachev's clinch control will dictate the fight and your trade settles in your favor, your account grows immediately. Even if your initial trades don't go your way, you still earn the $20 bonus regardless of the outcome.
Here are the key terms you need to know:
- You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify
- Enter code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer
- Minimum deposit of $20 is required
- Complete at least $20 in trades within seven days of signing up
- Your bonus funds credit to your account after trades settle
- Bonus funds must be used within seven days of being credited or they expire
- Identity verification through KYC is required before trading
The beauty of trading on UFC 330 through Kalshi is that you're not locked into a single outcome. You can trade on Makhachev's victory, specific round outcomes, or even broader fight dynamics. Your bonus applies across all available markets once you meet the $20 trading threshold.
Claiming Your Kalshi Welcome Offer Before UFC 330
Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your bonus before Saturday, August 15 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to trade on the Makhachev versus Machado Garry main event:
- Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and residential address. Make sure to input the promo code SIBONUS during registration to qualify for the welcome offer.
- Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires KYC verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID and follow the verification process, which typically takes just a few minutes.
- Deposit funds: Add at least $20 to your account using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. This deposit funds your trading wallet.
- Trade on UFC 330: Browse Kalshi's sports markets and place your first $20 trade on any UFC 330 outcome or other available events. Your trade can target Makhachev's grappling advantage or Machado Garry's distance management.
- Receive your bonus: Once your $20 in trades settles, Kalshi credits your $20 bonus to your account. You can then use these funds to trade on additional markets.
Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our detailed Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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