Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Trade $20, Get $20 on Friday's NFL, MLB and WNBA Slate

Friday, August 14 brings a three-sport bonanza, and the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS lets you claim $20 bonus to trade on the action. You'll need to deposit at least $20 and complete $20 in trades to unlock your bonus. Check out other prediction market promos available today, but SIBONUS is your ticket to trading this stacked weekend opener.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Friday's Three-Sport Slate

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value: deposit $20, trade $20 worth of contracts, and Kalshi credits your account with a $20 bonus. You must be 18 or older and a new user to qualify. The code is required during registration, and you have seven days to complete your $20 in trades and seven days to use your bonus credit once awarded.

Friday's slate gives you plenty of trading targets. Three NFL preseason games kick off simultaneously: Dolphins-Commanders, Buccaneers-Jets, and Broncos-Falcons. You could trade on which backup quarterback impresses most or which team's special teams unit performs best. MLB offers Cardinals-Cubs at Wrigley, Yankees-Blue Jays in the evening, and Brewers-Dodgers as the night's marquee matchup. The WNBA features Wings-Fever, with Dallas visiting Indiana for a star-studded showdown.

Your bonus applies regardless of whether your trades settle as winners or losers. Say you trade $20 on the Dolphins-Commanders preseason game predicting Miami covers the spread. If that trade settles against you, you still unlock your $20 bonus. Alternatively, if you trade $20 on a Yankees-Blue Jays outcome and win, you keep those winnings plus your bonus credit, giving you extra capital to explore Kalshi's broader marketplace.

Key terms to remember: You must complete all $20 in trades within seven days of registration. Your bonus credit expires seven days after being awarded. Identity verification through KYC is required, including a government-issued ID and selfie. Kalshi accepts multiple payment methods including debit cards and PayPal for deposits.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS on Friday's Games

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Friday's NFL preseason action, MLB matchups, and WNBA game:

Register your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your email, mobile number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and take a selfie to verify your identity through Kalshi's KYC process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $20 to your account using your preferred payment method. Kalshi supports debit cards, PayPal, and other options. Place your first trades: Browse Friday's markets and trade $20 worth of contracts on any available events. You could trade on Dolphins-Commanders, Yankees-Blue Jays, or Wings-Fever. Claim your bonus: Once your $20 in trades settle, Kalshi credits your $20 bonus to your account within seven days. Use it to explore additional markets across sports, politics, and culture.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi stacks up against competitors? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see which prediction market suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.