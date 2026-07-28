Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Trade MLB and WNBA, Get up to $500 Bonus on Tuesday
Tuesday, July 28 brings a loaded sports slate with 15 MLB games and a marquee WNBA matchup, making it the perfect day to explore Kalshi promo code opportunities. New users can claim up to $500 trading bonus by signing up with code SIBONUS and trading at least $25 in event contracts. Whether you're interested in Cubs-Cardinals, Mariners-Dodgers, or the Indiana Fever visiting the Seattle Storm, Kalshi's prediction markets let you trade on real outcomes. The code is required to unlock this welcome offer, and you'll need to make an initial deposit of at least $25 to get started.
How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Tuesday's Games
The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a variable bonus structure designed to reward new traders. After you register with the code and deposit $25 or more, you'll trade at least $25 in contracts across any of Tuesday's matchups. Once you complete $25 in trades, your bonus credit is awarded regardless of whether those trades win or lose. This means you could trade on the Yankees-White Sox game, the Braves-Mets rivalry, or the Fever-Storm rematch and still unlock your reward.
Here's what you need to know about the bonus structure and key terms:
- The bonus is variable: 70% of participants receive $15, 24% receive $35, 5% receive $75, 0.65% receive $100, and 0.35% receive $500
- You must deposit at least $25 and trade at least $25 in event contracts to trigger the bonus
- Bonus credit must be used within 7 days of being granted or it expires
- The code SIBONUS is required at signup to claim this offer
- Available in all states except Nevada
- You'll need to verify your identity with a government ID or passport and a selfie
The beauty of this offer is that your trades don't need to win for you to earn the bonus. Trade on whether the Astros beat the Angels, whether the Brewers-Giants stays under a certain run total, or any other market available on Tuesday. Your bonus credit unlocks after you meet the $25 trading threshold, giving you additional funds to continue trading on future events.
How to Claim Your Kalshi Welcome Offer for Tuesday's Slate
Claiming the SIBONUS bonus takes just a few minutes and positions you to trade on Tuesday's full slate of MLB and WNBA action. Follow these steps to get started:
- Sign up with the code: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location.
- Verify your identity: Upload a government-issued ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. This Know Your Customer process takes just a few minutes and secures your account.
- Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $25 to meet the minimum requirement.
- Start trading: Browse Tuesday's available markets, including Cubs-Cardinals, Mariners-Dodgers, and Fever-Storm. Place trades totaling at least $25 across any contracts you choose.
- Receive your bonus: Once you complete $25 in trades, your bonus credit is awarded within your account. Use it within 7 days to trade on additional markets or future events.
- Withdraw your winnings: If your trades are profitable, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out your earnings.
For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other prediction platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best fits your trading style.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.