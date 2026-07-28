Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Trade MLB and WNBA, Get up to $500 Bonus on Tuesday

Tuesday, July 28 brings a loaded sports slate with 15 MLB games and a marquee WNBA matchup, making it the perfect day to explore Kalshi promo code opportunities. New users can claim up to $500 trading bonus by signing up with code SIBONUS and trading at least $25 in event contracts. Whether you're interested in Cubs-Cardinals, Mariners-Dodgers, or the Indiana Fever visiting the Seattle Storm, Kalshi's prediction markets let you trade on real outcomes. The code is required to unlock this welcome offer, and you'll need to make an initial deposit of at least $25 to get started.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Tuesday's Games

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a variable bonus structure designed to reward new traders. After you register with the code and deposit $25 or more, you'll trade at least $25 in contracts across any of Tuesday's matchups. Once you complete $25 in trades, your bonus credit is awarded regardless of whether those trades win or lose. This means you could trade on the Yankees-White Sox game, the Braves-Mets rivalry, or the Fever-Storm rematch and still unlock your reward.

Here's what you need to know about the bonus structure and key terms:

The bonus is variable: 70% of participants receive $15, 24% receive $35, 5% receive $75, 0.65% receive $100, and 0.35% receive $500

You must deposit at least $25 and trade at least $25 in event contracts to trigger the bonus

Bonus credit must be used within 7 days of being granted or it expires

The code SIBONUS is required at signup to claim this offer

Available in all states except Nevada

You'll need to verify your identity with a government ID or passport and a selfie

The beauty of this offer is that your trades don't need to win for you to earn the bonus. Trade on whether the Astros beat the Angels, whether the Brewers-Giants stays under a certain run total, or any other market available on Tuesday. Your bonus credit unlocks after you meet the $25 trading threshold, giving you additional funds to continue trading on future events.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Welcome Offer for Tuesday's Slate

Claiming the SIBONUS bonus takes just a few minutes and positions you to trade on Tuesday's full slate of MLB and WNBA action. Follow these steps to get started:

Sign up with the code: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Verify your identity: Upload a government-issued ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. This Know Your Customer process takes just a few minutes and secures your account. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $25 to meet the minimum requirement. Start trading: Browse Tuesday's available markets, including Cubs-Cardinals, Mariners-Dodgers, and Fever-Storm. Place trades totaling at least $25 across any contracts you choose. Receive your bonus: Once you complete $25 in trades, your bonus credit is awarded within your account. Use it within 7 days to trade on additional markets or future events. Withdraw your winnings: If your trades are profitable, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out your earnings.

For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other prediction platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best fits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.