Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Unlocks a $10 Prediction Market Bonus for Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game 4

The Stanley Cup Final heads to Game 4 on Thursday with the Golden Knights leading 2-1, and you can trade on the outcome with a Kalshi promo code welcome bonus. New users can claim a $10 bonus when they sign up with code SIBONUS and make $10 in trades on this critical matchup. As of Tuesday, June 9, this prediction market promos offer is available to new traders ready to predict whether Carolina or Vegas will advance.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Game 4

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new account holders. You'll deposit a minimum of $1, make $10 in trades on any market including the Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game 4, and receive your $10 bonus credited to your account. Whether your initial trades on this matchup result in a win or loss doesn't matter; you simply need to meet the $10 trading volume requirement to unlock the bonus.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Available in all states except Nevada

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Minimum deposit required is $1

You must trade at least $10 in event contracts to earn the bonus

No expiration date on this promotional offer

Proof of identification (driver's license or passport) required to register

With Rod Brind'Amour's goaltender decision looming and Vegas needing just one more win to clinch, Game 4 presents compelling trading opportunities. You could predict whether Frederik Andersen or Brandon Bussi starts in net, or trade on the overall outcome as the Hurricanes face elimination. The low $1 minimum deposit means you can explore the platform and make your Game 4 predictions without significant financial commitment.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus and Trade on Game 4

Getting started with your $10 welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to register, deposit, and begin trading on the Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game 4:

Visit Kalshi and sign up: Navigate to the Kalshi platform and click the Sign Up button. Confirm you're a U.S. resident and agree to the Know Your Customer protocols. Enter promo code SIBONUS: During registration, input the code SIBONUS to activate your welcome bonus eligibility. Provide identification: Submit a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie to verify your identity. Deposit your funds: Click the Deposit Cash button and select your preferred payment method. Add your minimum $1 deposit to fund your account. Trade on Game 4: Browse the Sports section and select markets related to the Hurricanes vs Golden Knights matchup. Make your predictions on outcomes like the final result, goaltender performance, or individual player performances. Receive your bonus: Once you've completed $10 in trades, your $10 bonus will be credited to your account automatically. Withdraw your winnings: If your Game 4 predictions prove accurate, head to the Transfers section and select Withdraw Funds to cash out your profits.

For a detailed breakdown of how Kalshi compares to other prediction platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.