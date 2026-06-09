Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Unlocks a $10 Prediction Market Bonus for Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game 4
The Stanley Cup Final heads to Game 4 on Thursday with the Golden Knights leading 2-1, and you can trade on the outcome with a Kalshi promo code welcome bonus. New users can claim a $10 bonus when they sign up with code SIBONUS and make $10 in trades on this critical matchup. As of Tuesday, June 9, this prediction market promos offer is available to new traders ready to predict whether Carolina or Vegas will advance.
How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Game 4
The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new account holders. You'll deposit a minimum of $1, make $10 in trades on any market including the Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game 4, and receive your $10 bonus credited to your account. Whether your initial trades on this matchup result in a win or loss doesn't matter; you simply need to meet the $10 trading volume requirement to unlock the bonus.
Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:
- Available in all states except Nevada
- Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration
- Minimum deposit required is $1
- You must trade at least $10 in event contracts to earn the bonus
- No expiration date on this promotional offer
- Proof of identification (driver's license or passport) required to register
With Rod Brind'Amour's goaltender decision looming and Vegas needing just one more win to clinch, Game 4 presents compelling trading opportunities. You could predict whether Frederik Andersen or Brandon Bussi starts in net, or trade on the overall outcome as the Hurricanes face elimination. The low $1 minimum deposit means you can explore the platform and make your Game 4 predictions without significant financial commitment.
How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus and Trade on Game 4
Getting started with your $10 welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to register, deposit, and begin trading on the Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game 4:
- Visit Kalshi and sign up: Navigate to the Kalshi platform and click the Sign Up button. Confirm you're a U.S. resident and agree to the Know Your Customer protocols.
- Enter promo code SIBONUS: During registration, input the code SIBONUS to activate your welcome bonus eligibility.
- Provide identification: Submit a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie to verify your identity.
- Deposit your funds: Click the Deposit Cash button and select your preferred payment method. Add your minimum $1 deposit to fund your account.
- Trade on Game 4: Browse the Sports section and select markets related to the Hurricanes vs Golden Knights matchup. Make your predictions on outcomes like the final result, goaltender performance, or individual player performances.
- Receive your bonus: Once you've completed $10 in trades, your $10 bonus will be credited to your account automatically.
- Withdraw your winnings: If your Game 4 predictions prove accurate, head to the Transfers section and select Withdraw Funds to cash out your profits.
For a detailed breakdown of how Kalshi compares to other prediction platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.