Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Up to $500 Bonus for Yankees vs. Phillies Trading

The Yankees and Phillies square off Saturday evening, and it's the perfect moment to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim up to $500 trading bonus using code SIBONUS when they sign up today. This welcome offer lets you trade on the Yankees-Phillies game and other events across Kalshi's prediction market. The code is required to unlock this exclusive bonus, and you'll need to make an initial deposit of at least $25 and trade at least $20 in contracts to qualify. Check out other prediction market promos to compare your options.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Saturday's Yankees-Phillies Game

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a variable bonus structure that rewards new traders immediately. When you register with code SIBONUS, you'll receive a bonus credit between $15 and $500, depending on the tier you land in. The distribution breaks down as follows: 70 percent of participants receive $15, 24 percent receive $35, 5 percent receive $75, 0.65 percent receive $100, and 0.35 percent receive $500.

To claim this offer, you must deposit at least $25 and complete $25 in trades on any Kalshi market, including the Yankees-Phillies matchup on Saturday. Your bonus credit is awarded regardless of whether your trades win or lose, which means you can trade on New York's ability to force Philadelphia into early pitching changes or bet on the Phillies' offense capitalizing on Ryan Weathers' ERA. The bonus credit itself must be used within seven days of being granted, or it expires and forfeits.

Key terms include the following requirements and conditions:

Code SIBONUS is required at signup to unlock the bonus

Minimum initial deposit of $25

Trade at least $25 in event contracts to trigger the bonus

Bonus credit must be used within seven days

Available in all states except Nevada

Government ID and selfie verification required

Bonus credit cannot be withdrawn; it must be used for trades only

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code Bonus and Trade Yankees vs. Phillies

Claiming your bonus and starting to trade on Saturday's Yankees-Phillies game takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Sign up with code SIBONUS: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. You'll need to verify your identity with a government ID or passport and a selfie holding that ID. Make your deposit: Once your account is verified, click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $25 to meet the minimum requirement. Trade on the Yankees-Phillies game: Browse Kalshi's markets and select the Yankees-Phillies matchup or other events. Place trades totaling at least $25 to unlock your bonus credit. You might trade on whether the Yankees' middle order generates multiple at-bats with runners in scoring position or if the Phillies' pitching strategy holds up under pressure. Use your bonus credit: Once you've completed $25 in trades, your bonus credit is awarded. Use it within seven days to place additional trades on any Kalshi market. Withdraw your winnings: If your predictions prove accurate, click "Transfers" in your profile and select "Withdraw Funds." Choose your linked payment method and enter your withdrawal amount.

Ready to explore Kalshi's prediction markets? Read our full Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform compares to competitors.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.