*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 gives new users a $60 trading bonus after $25 in qualifying trades, and a code is required. As of Thursday, November 19, it beats the $25 bonus most competing Kalshi promo codes offer by $10. Use it on Colts vs. Texans Thursday Night Football, and browse more prediction market promos for other options.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Colts vs. Texans

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is required during registration. Make a deposit of at least $10, then complete $25 in qualifying trades to unlock the $60 bonus. Those trades can target Thursday's AFC South showdown between Indianapolis and Houston, which tips off at 8:15 PM ET.

The bonus is guaranteed whether your qualifying trades win or lose. If you put $25 on the Texans to win and Houston covers, you collect your payout and still get the $60 bonus. If the Colts pull off another upset, as they did earlier this season on a 53-yard field goal with 16 seconds left, your trade settles as a loss and the $60 bonus still hits your account.

Here are the key terms to know before you sign up:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi prediction markets user.

You must enter the code VIP60 during registration.

Account registration and identity verification are required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete $25 in trades within seven days of registering, and those trades must settle to unlock the bonus.

Bonus credit expires if you do not use it within seven days of receiving it.

Because the Colts-Texans game is a one-night event, I treat it as trade No. 1 on the path to the $25 requirement. A single $25 trade on the game finishes the job once it settles. If you want to spread your action around, you can also mix in other markets across sports, politics and culture.

Friends can also help you earn more. Check out our guide to the Kalshi referral code to see how sharing the platform can add value to your account.

Both teams enter with plenty to prove. Houston (3-6) started 0-4 and fell 27-24 at Cleveland last week, while Indianapolis (3-7) snapped a five-game skid with a 24-22 win over Miami. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown an NFL-worst 12 interceptions, and running back Jonathan Taylor ranks sixth in the league with 739 rushing yards. Houston gets running back David Montgomery back from a four-game absence, but it will play without receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Colts vs. Texans Kalshi Market Prices

Here are the current Kalshi markets for Thursday night's game at 8:15 PM ET:

Moneyline: Colts 15% / Texans 85%

Spread: Texans -13.5 at 46%

Total: 44.5 points, Over at 49%

Kalshi prices reflect the market's implied probability. The Texans sit at 85% to win outright, while the spread and total markets are closer to toss-ups at 46% and 49%.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code for Thursday Night Football

Claiming the offer takes only a few minutes. I got set up quickly when I signed up, and you can follow the same steps to get ready for Colts vs. Texans:

Create your account. Click the link in this article to open the Kalshi sign-up page and enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration. You will provide your email, mobile number, Social Security number and home address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so you must complete identity verification before you trade. Plan to submit a photo of a government-issued ID and possibly a selfie. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. I recommend depositing at least $25 so you can finish the bonus requirement in one trade. Place your first trade. Find the Colts vs. Texans game in the sports section and choose a market, such as the moneyline, spread or total. Make $25 in trades on the game before the seven-day window closes. Collect your bonus. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account. Use it within seven days on any available market before it expires.

Want to see how the platform stacks up before you sign up? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket to compare the two leading prediction markets.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.