Kalshi Promo Code VI60: Trade $25, Get $60 Bonus for Eagles vs. Commanders

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Claim a $60 bonus with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 before Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday, November 1. I used this Kalshi promo code to trade on the matchup and unlock prediction market promos available today. You'll need to deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in trades to claim your bonus, which you can use across any available markets.

How the $60 Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Works for Eagles vs. Commanders

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 trading bonus when you meet the qualification requirements. To unlock this bonus, you must register with the code, verify your identity, deposit a minimum of $10, and complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Eagles vs. Commanders game settle as winners or losers.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify for this offer.

Enter the code VIP60 during registration to activate the bonus.

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID and selfie through KYC verification.

Deposit at least $10 to your account.

Complete $25 worth of trades within seven days of registration.

Your $60 bonus will be credited to your account after you meet the trading requirement.

You must use the bonus credit within seven days of receiving it, or it expires.

The bonus applies to all available markets, including the Eagles vs. Commanders matchup.

For example, if you trade $25 on whether the Eagles will cover the spread against the Commanders and your trade loses, you still receive the full $60 bonus. Conversely, if your $25 trade wins, you keep those winnings and also receive your $60 bonus on top of that.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Eagles vs. Commanders

Claiming the VIP60 bonus is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and start trading on the Eagles vs. Commanders game:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, mobile number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to enter the promo code VIP60 during registration to activate your bonus. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer (KYC) verification before you can trade. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like a debit card or PayPal. You can deposit more if you want additional trading capital beyond the $25 required to unlock your bonus. Place your first trade on Eagles vs. Commanders: Browse the available markets and trade on the Eagles vs. Commanders matchup. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $60 bonus will be credited to your account within minutes. Use your bonus: After your bonus is credited, you can use it to trade on any available markets, including additional Eagles vs. Commanders contracts or other sports and real-world events.

For more details on how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.