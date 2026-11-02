Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Claim $60 Bonus for Monday Night Football, NBA Prediction Markets

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Claim a $60 bonus when you use the Kalshi promo code VIP60 on Monday, November 2. Trade on Monday Night Football between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, plus 15 NBA games including the Thunder vs. Cavaliers and Celtics vs. Rockets. The code is required to unlock this welcome offer from one of the top prediction market promos available today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Monday Night Football and NBA Action

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 trading bonus when you meet the qualification requirements. You'll deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in trades within seven days of registration to unlock the full bonus amount. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on Monday Night Football or the NBA slate win or lose, giving you extra capital to explore Kalshi's prediction markets.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration

Minimum $10 deposit required

Complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days

Your $60 bonus credits to your account after you meet the trade requirement

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

The bonus applies to all available markets, including Monday Night Football and NBA games

Imagine trading $25 on the Bears-Seahawks matchup Monday night and watching your position settle. Whether you win or lose that trade, your $60 bonus still credits to your account, giving you additional funds to trade the NBA slate featuring the undefeated Memphis Grizzlies against the New Orleans Pelicans or the Thunder visiting the Cavaliers.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for Monday Night Football and NBA Trading

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up, verify your identity, fund your account, and start trading on Monday Night Football and the NBA games:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to enter the promo code VIP60 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer (KYC) verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like PayPal or a debit card. Deposit enough to cover your $25 in qualifying trades. Place your first trades: Browse Kalshi's markets and trade on Monday Night Football or any of the 15 NBA games on the slate. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $60 bonus will credit to your account within minutes. Use your bonus: Apply your bonus funds to additional trades across any prediction market on Kalshi before the seven-day expiration window closes.

Ready to explore prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against the competition.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.