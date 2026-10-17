Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Claim $60 Bonus for Notre Dame vs. BYU Prediction Markets

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

When No. 2 Notre Dame travels to Provo to face No. 8 BYU on Saturday, October 16, college football fans will witness one of the season's most compelling matchups. Both teams arrive undefeated, and the stakes could shape the College Football Playoff picture. If you're looking to trade on this prime-time showdown, now is the perfect time to explore prediction market promos like the current $60 bonus available through Kalshi. You'll need the Kalshi promo code VIP60 to unlock this offer, which is significantly better than competing prediction market welcome bonuses.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Notre Dame vs. BYU

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 trading bonus when you meet the qualification requirements. To claim this offer, you'll deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registration. The beauty of this bonus is that it credits to your account regardless of whether your trades on the Notre Dame-BYU game settle as winners or losers.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 is required

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days to unlock the bonus

Your $60 bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted

The bonus applies to any available market, including college football event contracts

Account verification through KYC (Know Your Customer) is required

Imagine placing a $25 trade on whether Notre Dame covers the spread against BYU. If your trade loses, you still receive the full $60 bonus credit. If it wins, you keep your winnings and the bonus, giving you additional capital to explore other markets on Kalshi's platform.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Saturday's Game

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your VIP60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Here's how to get started trading on the Notre Dame-BYU matchup:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's registration page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code VIP60. Provide your Social Security Number and residential address as part of the standard signup process. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer verification is standard across regulated prediction markets and typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Make sure you deposit enough to comfortably complete $25 in trades. Place your first trade on Notre Dame vs. BYU: Browse Kalshi's college football markets and place your initial trade on the game. You can trade on the outcome, spreads, or other available contracts related to Saturday's matchup. Complete your qualifying trades: Once you've settled $25 worth of trades, your $60 bonus credit will be added to your account within seven days.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our detailed Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



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