Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Claim $60 Trading Bonus for NFL Week 8 Sunday

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 bonus when you complete $25 in trades within seven days of registration. This bonus is awarded regardless of whether your trades on Ravens-Bills, Vikings-Lions, or any other Week 8 matchup win or lose. You'll need to deposit at least $10 to qualify, and the bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify.

Enter the code VIP60 during registration.

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID.

Deposit at least $10 and settle $25 in trades within seven days.

Your $60 bonus is credited after you meet the trade requirement.

Bonus credit expires seven days after being granted if unused.

The bonus applies regardless of trade outcomes.

Imagine you deposit $25 and immediately trade on the Ravens-Bills matchup at 1:00 PM ET. Whether your prediction on Lamar Jackson's return or Josh Allen's performance wins or loses, you'll still unlock the full $60 bonus once that trade settles. You can then use those funds to explore Vikings-Lions, Chiefs-Broncos, or any other Week 8 event contracts available on Kalshi.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for NFL Week 8

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on NFL Week 8 Sunday:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code VIP60 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Verify your identity: Submit a government-issued ID and complete Kalshi's Know Your Customer verification process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. You'll have access to your wallet immediately. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's markets and trade on any NFL Week 8 event, including Ravens-Bills at 1:00 PM ET or Vikings-Lions at the same time. Complete $25 in trades to unlock your bonus. Receive your bonus: Once your trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus to your account. Use it within seven days on any available prediction market.

Ready to dive deeper into prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against the competition.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.