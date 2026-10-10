Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Claim $60 Trading Bonus for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Missouri enters Saturday's matchup against Texas A&M as a 14-ranked team riding high after a dominant 45-17 victory over then-No. 8 Florida. The Aggies, meanwhile, are looking to build momentum after bouncing back from consecutive losses with a 34-7 win over Arkansas last week. If you want to trade on this SEC showdown, you can use a Kalshi promo code to claim $60 in bonus trading credit when you deposit and complete $25 in trades. The code VIP60 is required to unlock this offer, and it's available through Saturday, October 10. Check out other prediction market promos to compare, but this bonus stands out as one of the best available right now.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for the Texas A&M vs. Missouri Game

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Texas A&M vs. Missouri game win or lose, so you build your trading balance either way. You must enter code VIP60 during registration to qualify, and you have seven days to complete your $25 in trades from the date you sign up.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter promo code VIP60 during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 is required

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $60 bonus is credited regardless of trade outcomes

Bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted

Identity verification through KYC is required before trading

Let's say you sign up on Saturday and immediately trade $25 on Missouri to cover the spread against Texas A&M. If Missouri wins, your trade profits and you keep those winnings. If Texas A&M pulls off the upset, your trade loses, but you still receive your full $60 bonus once the trade settles. You can then use that $60 to trade on other markets or place additional bets on upcoming SEC games.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Texas A&M vs. Missouri

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your VIP60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Saturday's game:

Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and create your account with your email, phone number, and residential address Enter the promo code VIP60 during registration to activate the welcome offer Complete identity verification by submitting a government-issued ID and a selfie through KYC Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal Place your first trade on the Texas A&M vs. Missouri game or any other available market Once you complete $25 in trades, your $60 bonus is credited to your account within seven days

After you claim your bonus, you can explore Kalshi's full range of prediction markets beyond sports, including politics, culture, and real-world events. For a detailed comparison of how Kalshi stacks up against other platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.