Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Claim Your $60 Bonus for Texans vs. Chargers
*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.
Trade $60 with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 this Sunday, November 8, when the Houston Texans face the Los Angeles Chargers. You'll need to deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus, which you can use across prediction market promos and real-world event contracts. Both teams enter this matchup desperate for a win, making it the perfect event to start your prediction market journey.
How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Texans vs. Chargers
The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 bonus when you meet straightforward requirements. Register with code VIP60, deposit a minimum of $10, and complete at least $25 in trades within seven days to claim your reward. Your bonus credit lands in your account regardless of whether your trades on the Texans-Chargers matchup win or lose, giving you flexibility to explore prediction markets without pressure.
Here are the key terms you should know:
- You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify
- Enter code VIP60 during registration to activate the offer
- Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID
- Deposit at least $10 to your account
- Settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up
- Your $60 bonus credit appears in your account after you meet the trading requirement
- Use your bonus within seven days or it expires
- The bonus applies to any available market, including the Texans-Chargers game
Imagine trading $25 on the Texans to cover the spread against the Chargers. If your trade settles, you've unlocked your $60 bonus immediately, giving you additional capital to explore other prediction markets. If the trade doesn't go your way, you still receive your full $60 bonus, allowing you to try again on another outcome or event.
How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Texans vs. Chargers Kickoff
Claiming your $60 bonus takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on the Texans-Chargers game by Sunday, November 8. Follow these steps to get started:
- Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code VIP60. Provide your Social Security Number and residential address to complete registration.
- Verify your identity: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and complete the Know Your Customer verification process. This typically takes just a few minutes.
- Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal. Kalshi supports multiple funding options for your convenience.
- Place your first trade: Browse available markets and trade at least $25 on the Texans-Chargers game or any other prediction market. Your trade doesn't need to win for you to unlock the bonus.
- Receive your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, your $60 bonus credit appears in your account within minutes. Use it to explore additional markets before it expires in seven days.
For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.