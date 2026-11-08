Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Claim Your $60 Bonus for Texans vs. Chargers

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Trade $60 with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 this Sunday, November 8, when the Houston Texans face the Los Angeles Chargers. You'll need to deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus, which you can use across prediction market promos and real-world event contracts. Both teams enter this matchup desperate for a win, making it the perfect event to start your prediction market journey.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Texans vs. Chargers

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 bonus when you meet straightforward requirements. Register with code VIP60, deposit a minimum of $10, and complete at least $25 in trades within seven days to claim your reward. Your bonus credit lands in your account regardless of whether your trades on the Texans-Chargers matchup win or lose, giving you flexibility to explore prediction markets without pressure.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration to activate the offer

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit at least $10 to your account

Settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $60 bonus credit appears in your account after you meet the trading requirement

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

The bonus applies to any available market, including the Texans-Chargers game

Imagine trading $25 on the Texans to cover the spread against the Chargers. If your trade settles, you've unlocked your $60 bonus immediately, giving you additional capital to explore other prediction markets. If the trade doesn't go your way, you still receive your full $60 bonus, allowing you to try again on another outcome or event.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Texans vs. Chargers Kickoff

Claiming your $60 bonus takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on the Texans-Chargers game by Sunday, November 8. Follow these steps to get started:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code VIP60. Provide your Social Security Number and residential address to complete registration. Verify your identity: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and complete the Know Your Customer verification process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal. Kalshi supports multiple funding options for your convenience. Place your first trade: Browse available markets and trade at least $25 on the Texans-Chargers game or any other prediction market. Your trade doesn't need to win for you to unlock the bonus. Receive your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, your $60 bonus credit appears in your account within minutes. Use it to explore additional markets before it expires in seven days.

For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.