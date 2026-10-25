Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Get $60 Bonus for Chiefs vs. Seahawks Prediction Markets

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Kenneth Walker III returns to Seattle on Sunday night, and you can trade on the matchup with a generous welcome offer from Kalshi. The Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) face the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks (3-2) in primetime, and new Kalshi users can claim a $60 bonus when they sign up before the game. You'll need the Kalshi promo code VIP60 to unlock this offer, which is available as of October 25. After depositing at least $10 and completing $25 in qualifying trades on the Chiefs-Seahawks game or other markets, your bonus credit arrives in your account.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Chiefs vs. Seahawks

The Kalshi promo code delivers prediction market promos that reward active traders. When you register with code VIP60, you gain access to Kalshi's event contracts across sports, politics, culture, and more. The welcome bonus structure is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, complete at least $25 in trades within seven days, and Kalshi credits your account with $60 in bonus funds regardless of whether your trades win or lose.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code SI60 during registration to activate the offer

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID and selfie

Minimum $10 deposit required to begin trading

Complete $25 in trades within seven days to unlock the $60 bonus

Your bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted or it expires

The bonus applies to your account balance and works across all available markets

For the Chiefs-Seahawks matchup, you could trade on Walker's rushing yards, the game's total score, or individual player performances. If you trade $25 on Walker to exceed 100 rushing yards and he falls short, your trade loses, but you still receive the full $60 bonus. Conversely, if you trade $25 on the Chiefs to cover the spread and they win by more than the line, your trade profits and you still get the $60 bonus on top of your winnings.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Before Sunday Night Football

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on the Chiefs-Seahawks game:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code VIP60 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Verify your identity: Submit a government-issued ID and take a selfie to complete Kalshi's Know Your Customer verification process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. Kalshi supports multiple payment methods for your convenience. Place your first trade: Browse available markets and place a $25 trade on the Chiefs-Seahawks game or any other event contract. Once your trade settles, your $60 bonus is credited to your account. Use your bonus: Your bonus funds are now available for additional trades across Kalshi's marketplace. Remember to use your bonus within seven days or it expires.

Ready to dive deeper into prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against the competition.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.