Kalshi promo Code VIP60: Get $60 Bonus for Texas vs. Oklahoma Prediction Markets

The top-ranked Texas Longhorns face the struggling Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in one of college football's most storied rivalries, and it's the perfect time to explore prediction markets. New users can claim a $60 bonus when they sign up with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 and complete $25 in trades on this matchup. Whether you're predicting the final score, rushing yards, or turnovers in Dallas, you'll have bonus funds to trade with. Check out other prediction market promos to compare offers available today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for the Texas-Oklahoma Game

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers straightforward value for new traders. You'll deposit at least $10, then complete $25 in qualifying trades on any available markets, including contracts tied to Saturday's Texas-Oklahoma showdown. Once your trades settle, you'll receive a $60 bonus credited to your account, regardless of whether those trades win or lose.

Here are the key terms to understand before you sign up:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify for the offer.

Enter promo code VIP60 during registration to activate the bonus.

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID and selfie.

Deposit a minimum of $10 to fund your trading account.

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registration.

Your $60 bonus is credited after qualifying trades settle and must be used within seven days or it expires.

The bonus applies to any available prediction market, including sports contracts like Texas-Oklahoma outcomes.

Imagine trading $25 on Texas to win the rushing battle against Oklahoma. Since 2000, the team winning the rushing battle in the Red River Shootout is 24-2, and Texas averages 147.3 rushing yards per game compared to Oklahoma's 99. If your trade settles, you'll unlock your $60 bonus to deploy on additional markets, whether that's predicting turnovers from Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer or Texas defensive performance.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Bonus Before Saturday

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes, and you can complete the process well before Saturday's kickoff. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and begin trading on Texas-Oklahoma contracts:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to enter promo code VIP60 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Verify your identity: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie to complete Know Your Customer verification. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using a supported payment method like debit card or cryptocurrency. Deposit enough to cover your $25 qualifying trades. Trade on Texas-Oklahoma: Browse Kalshi's available contracts for Saturday's game and place your first trade. You might predict the winner, total points, or individual player performance like Hollywood Smothers' rushing yards if he returns from injury. Unlock your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, your $60 bonus is credited to your account within seven days. Use it to explore additional prediction markets across sports, politics, and culture.

Ready to dive deeper into prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

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